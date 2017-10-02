Lots of experimentation is going on globally on kitchen designs and styles. Modular kitchens are common in most modern homes. Whether you have a small kitchen or a large one, the L-shaped kitchen is just perfect for you. The reason that this format is such a favorite is because it syncs well with any kind of kitchen layout. However, you have to plan which side of the kitchen will have the longer arm for the ‘L’ design. The two long extensions will incorporate the work area, the sink, the stove. Apart from these, there are drawers, cabinets and other equipment like gas tops or ovens that can be arranged in the kitchen. There are utensils and other supplies which are also stored in the kitchen and with the L-shaped kitchen, there is abundant storage space offered.

Along with functionality, the L-shaped kitchen looks elegant and sophisticated. With the use of different colours and styles in the kitchen, unique environments can be created to ooze personality and sophistication. Mentioned below are 22 L-shaped kitchen designs and décor, which you can try while upgrading or renovating your kitchen: