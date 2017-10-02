Your browser is out-of-date.

22 kitchen styles—stylish, decorative and functional – all at once

The Writers Hive
Apartamento VA, KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
Lots of experimentation is going on globally on kitchen designs and styles. Modular kitchens are common in most modern homes. Whether you have a small kitchen or a large one, the L-shaped kitchen is just perfect for you. The reason that this format is such a favorite is because it syncs well with any kind of kitchen layout. However, you have to plan which side of the kitchen will have the longer arm for the ‘L’ design. The two long extensions will incorporate the work area, the sink, the stove. Apart from these, there are drawers, cabinets and other equipment like gas tops or ovens that can be arranged in the kitchen. There are utensils and other supplies which are also stored in the kitchen and with the L-shaped kitchen, there is abundant storage space offered.

Along with functionality, the L-shaped kitchen looks elegant and sophisticated. With the use of different colours and styles in the kitchen, unique environments can be created to ooze personality and sophistication. Mentioned below are 22 L-shaped kitchen designs and décor, which you can try while upgrading or renovating your kitchen:

1. Wooden cabinets and black countertops add a sense of elegance and sophistication to this large sized kitchen.

CASA - ALPHAVILLE, Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

2. The central island with neutral shades imparts a modern tone to this modern L-shaped kitchen

Casa EM, Charis Guernieri Arquitetura
Charis Guernieri Arquitetura

Charis Guernieri Arquitetura
Charis Guernieri Arquitetura
Charis Guernieri Arquitetura

3. Black L-shaped kitchen with light wood and metal details.

Perdizes I, Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos

Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos

4. For small kitchens, white base with yellow details work just perfect.

homify Modern kitchen Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. The white kitchen in L-shape is enhanced with green plants strategically placed and with wooden bench bringing in some rustic and country air in the place

Apartamento Tutóia, Alvorada Arquitetos
Alvorada Arquitetos

Alvorada Arquitetos
Alvorada Arquitetos
Alvorada Arquitetos

6. Extremely small L-shaped kitchen gets a new personality with geometric designs and vivid color patterns.

Apartamento Copan, Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design


7. Large L-shaped benches in this kitchen style allow ease of movement in the space and have a practical approach.

homify Modern kitchen Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. L-benches for using as a partition or separation in open kitchens.

Residência, Arch & Design Studio
Arch & Design Studio

Arch & Design Studio
Arch &amp; Design Studio
Arch & Design Studio

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

9. You can never go wrong with the combination of black tops and cabinets in neutral tones. This brings sophistication at its best.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Add bright colours to the tops and see the drastic change that comes to the appearance of the kitchen at once.

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

11. This L-shaped kitchen opens to the outer side, towards the environment. Special mention needs to be made of the yellow countertop, which kind of illuminates and warms up the place.

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

12. For small L-shaped kitchens, there is no better option than using white surfaces.

Apartamento Vila Mariana, Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores
Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores

Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores
Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores
Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores

13. With bright cabinets, this L-shaped kitchen provides better organization of the workspace

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

14. This style of L-shaped kitchen is just perfect for both small and large sized kitchens

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. This L-shaped kitchen provides abundant room for drawers, cabinets and built-in appliances

Apartamento VA, KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

16. Want a small, cozy, comfortable kitchen? Try wood, pastilles and white shades in the right places.

Casa guá, Collevatti Arquitetura
Collevatti Arquitetura

Collevatti Arquitetura
Collevatti Arquitetura
Collevatti Arquitetura

17. In this L-shaped kitchen, the sides can be adjusted – they can either be long or short as per convenience of the customer and shape of the space.

Refúgio de férias, Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

18. The L-shape of the kitchen is in white and it syncs really well with the colorful tiles

Apartamento no bairro Funcionários, Aptar Arquitetura
Aptar Arquitetura

Aptar Arquitetura
Aptar Arquitetura
Aptar Arquitetura

19. Black cabinets with light wood counters – the combination is stylish, contemporary as well as elegant and sophisticated.

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

20. The L in the kitchen comprises the workbench, cook top and the sink.

Mobilia e Decoração para EMBRAED Empreendimentos, Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

21. Embedding ovens and other appliances and equipment on the L-shaped kitchen countertops

Cozinha Gourmet, Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro & Conservação
Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro & Conservação

Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro & Conservação
Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro &amp; Conservação
Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro & Conservação

22. For efficient space organisation, look for this styled L shaped kitchen

Cozinha Luxo em Balneário Camboriú, Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Checkout 12 pictures of L-shaped kitchens to inspire you here.

वास्तु के अनुसार बेडरूम की दीवारों के लिए रंग संयोजन
Now, those were not 1 not 2, but 22 L-shaped designs that you can pick from. Which is your favourite?


