7 Garden Ideas That Make Your Home Look FANTASTIC!

A Mediterranean climate is said to be one of the best in the world. The long warm summers, and cosy wet winters are just the thing for a dynamic lifestyle. Although we cannot always live in such an environment. Creating a Mediterranean garden is the next best thing. A Mediterranean garden is know for its casual elegance. It is inspired by the coastal areas of Spain, Italy and France. These gardens combine terracotta pots with water features, fountains and ornamental grasses. They are based on an outdoor lifestyle, filled with gardening, socializing and dinning in the outdoors. This garden is a great example of the Mediterranean influences. The path through the lush green garden leads to the whitewash house with the broad front pillars. A wonderful reflection of the Mediterranean style.

It may be that you have just finished building your new house, or you have newly acquired a house, and now you want to finish the look completely with a stylish front garden. When designing a front garden first decide on the style of garden. This should complement the house. A modern house would look out of place with a rustic garden. This would also unbalance the harmony of the house and the garden. Choose a garden design that complements the house in order to continue the harmony of the interior of the house through to the exterior. These are just a few tips on garden design. For more ideas see The Easy Way to a Beautiful Front Garden.