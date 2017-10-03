Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and lavish residence in Gurgaon

homify Modern style bedroom
Welcome to a spacious and very contemporary home in Gurgaon today. With an area of almost 2400sqft at its disposal, this residence is the perfect sanctuary for modern Indian families. Trendy and comfy furniture, soft hues, and gentle patterns are the chief highlights of this abode. There is ample space to move around in every room, and the storage solutions are smart and adequate. The modular kitchen is extremely efficient and minimalistic, while the bedrooms are relaxing yet practical. Read on to know more about this fantastic rendition by the interior designers and decorators at The Workroom.

Grand living

Living room homify Modern living room modern living,contemporary
Luxurious and modern sofas in dark brown perfectly contrast the cream white environment of the living space. Trendy lights make for a soothing ambiance, while glossy marble on the floor hints at luxury. The TV unit is especially elegant and complements the sofas nicely.

Gleaming kitchen

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen modern kitchen,contemporary kitchen
Kitchen

Smooth and glossy white cabinets without handles make for a very sharp and fashionable look in the modular kitchen. The U-shaped layout allows easy movement, while windows bring in tons of natural light. The appliances have been accommodated in niches smartly, while the compact workbench can serve as a breakfast nook.

Classy master bedroom

Master Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom modern,contemporary
Master Bedroom

Cream and white make for a very relaxing combination is the spacious master bedroom. Soft lighting, a stylish bed, floral print on the duvet and a massive floor to ceiling dressing mirror create a luxurious aura here. A trio of artworks lends personality to the room.

Practical touch

Master bedroom homify Modern style bedroom modern,contemporary
Master bedroom

A wall in the master bedroom has been especially devoted to a large wardrobe and a sleek and trendy TV unit. The wood and white combination looks classy.

Creative bedroom for son

Sons bedroom homify Modern style bedroom sons bedroom,boys bedroom,modern,contemporary
Sons bedroom

A very innovative wall cladding behind the bed makes the son’s bedroom unique. The wardrobe is simple yet fashionable with glossy, sliding doors, and the blue and white bedspread jazzes up the ambiance.

Attractive study nook

Sons bedroom homify Modern style bedroom boys bedroom,blue bedroom,modern,contemporary
Sons bedroom

Unique blue wall cladding makes the study nook in the son’s bedroom charming. Sleek lines and minimalism define the space and we love how the dressing unit has been accommodated.


Lively daughter’s bedroom

Daughters bedroom homify Modern style bedroom girls bedroom,modern,contemporary,pastel,peach
Daughters bedroom

Floral wallpaper, splashes of bright orange on the bed and fashionable chairs, and funky prints on the bed linen are the chief attractions of the daughter’s bedroom. The overhead cabinet at the study station has been laminated with her own images in different moods!

Soothing guest bedroom

Guest bedroom homify Modern style bedroom guest bedroom,modern,contemporary
Guest bedroom

Once again, whites and creams combine to make the guest bedroom peaceful and inviting. The wall cladding behind the bed is stylish and the floral print on the wardrobe doors is a very creative touch. The polka dotted bed linen and soft lighting add to the mood.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


