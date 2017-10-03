A modern and lavish residence in Gurgaon

Welcome to a spacious and very contemporary home in Gurgaon today. With an area of almost 2400sqft at its disposal, this residence is the perfect sanctuary for modern Indian families. Trendy and comfy furniture, soft hues, and gentle patterns are the chief highlights of this abode. There is ample space to move around in every room, and the storage solutions are smart and adequate. The modular kitchen is extremely efficient and minimalistic, while the bedrooms are relaxing yet practical. Read on to know more about this fantastic rendition by the interior designers and decorators at The Workroom.
Luxurious and modern sofas in dark brown perfectly contrast the cream white environment of the living space. Trendy lights make for a soothing ambiance, while glossy marble on the floor hints at luxury. The TV unit is especially elegant and complements the sofas nicely.
Smooth and glossy white cabinets without handles make for a very sharp and fashionable look in the modular kitchen. The U-shaped layout allows easy movement, while windows bring in tons of natural light. The appliances have been accommodated in niches smartly, while the compact workbench can serve as a breakfast nook.
Cream and white make for a very relaxing combination is the spacious master bedroom. Soft lighting, a stylish bed, floral print on the duvet and a massive floor to ceiling dressing mirror create a luxurious aura here. A trio of artworks lends personality to the room.
A wall in the master bedroom has been especially devoted to a large wardrobe and a sleek and trendy TV unit. The wood and white combination looks classy.
A very innovative wall cladding behind the bed makes the son’s bedroom unique. The wardrobe is simple yet fashionable with glossy, sliding doors, and the blue and white bedspread jazzes up the ambiance.
Unique blue wall cladding makes the study nook in the son’s bedroom charming. Sleek lines and minimalism define the space and we love how the dressing unit has been accommodated.
Floral wallpaper, splashes of bright orange on the bed and fashionable chairs, and funky prints on the bed linen are the chief attractions of the daughter’s bedroom. The overhead cabinet at the study station has been laminated with her own images in different moods!
Once again, whites and creams combine to make the guest bedroom peaceful and inviting. The wall cladding behind the bed is stylish and the floral print on the wardrobe doors is a very creative touch. The polka dotted bed linen and soft lighting add to the mood.
