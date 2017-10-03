A beautifully renovated small house for newly married couple

It is a dream for every newly married couple to begin their new journey in their own home. But buying a new house is an expensive affair. However, it is a good idea to buy an old house that will come cheaper and then renovate it for the new beginning. It will be an amazing experience to design your home with your spouse compatible to each other’s choices and which matches your personalities too. Refurbish and make your home modern, comfortable and contemporary, all within a budget.

Take a virtual trip with us of this small house that has been renovated by the professionals of Common Ground. You will be amazed to see that how a small house has been completely transformed into a beautiful home for lovely couple. Have a look!