10 pictures of warm and modern living rooms

Unlike the decoration of our bedrooms, where we can take risks and play with a combination of elements, in the living room, a different rule applies. Here, each element is important and adds to a place designed for the comfort of those who enjoy it. So, what can be done when you can’t get too creative? Remember that smart decoration is the key to achieving harmonious spaces. Of course, you can get a professional to help you to create the perfect living room.

Many questions come to mind when it’s time to decorate the main room of the home. What should you use for furniture, coatings for the floors and walls, lighting, accessories? The list gets extended as we move through the process of designing the living room. However, if the style of a house is defined by its roof, then in the case of a living room, it’s by the colour of its walls and ultimately, by the mood we want to achieve. This is the reason that for living room floors and walls, beige, sand and other shades of brown are commonly used. Why? They have continued to stay trendy and are a symbol of elegance within any style. They contribute to warm and welcoming environments besides being easy to combine with other colours. Do you need more reasons to switch to earth colours for living rooms? We give you ten.