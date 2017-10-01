10 pictures of warm and modern living rooms

Unlike the decoration of our bedrooms, where we can take risks and play with a combination of elements, in the living room, a different rule applies. Here, each element is important and adds to a place designed for the comfort of those who enjoy it. So, what can be done when you can’t get too creative? Remember that smart decoration is the key to achieving harmonious spaces. Of course, you can get a professional to help you to create the perfect living room.
Many questions come to mind when it’s time to decorate the main room of the home. What should you use for furniture, coatings for the floors and walls, lighting, accessories? The list gets extended as we move through the process of designing the living room. However, if the style of a house is defined by its roof, then in the case of a living room, it’s by the colour of its walls and ultimately, by the mood we want to achieve. This is the reason that for living room floors and walls, beige, sand and other shades of brown are commonly used. Why? They have continued to stay trendy and are a symbol of elegance within any style. They contribute to warm and welcoming environments besides being easy to combine with other colours. Do you need more reasons to switch to earth colours for living rooms? We give you ten.
Beige is among the so-called earth colours, which along with the range of browns, help to create comfortable and welcoming spaces that achieve the style that we choose. It is also a neutral colour that one doesn’t tire of easily. This lets us use it on its own or in combination with other colours, making it one of the great classics when it comes to decorating the most public and social room in a home. An original way of including it is to play with textures when we use it in the furniture and decorative elements at our disposal. For example, in the decoration of this room, beige tones are present in the textiles of the sofa and the carpet, the floors, and a rough textured wall. It is a matter of combining elements successfully.
Spaces as wide as the one in this image require special attention when it comes to choosing the right colour to make them to look the way we want. Thus, visual balance and harmony become the maxims that we cannot ignore. That is the reason a neutral palette is preferred by many to decorate living spaces that are linked with the dining area. With textile, wood or glass, beige tones can be combined with other shades such as ochre, brown and white. The result? Friendly spaces where you want to spend hours and hours relaxing.
Another great advantage of beige is its timeless character. It’s a quality that we cannot underestimate as it ensures that our salon always has a fresh and current look. The living room in this image, has chosen a white base, which has been decorated with subtle contrasts of the earth tones - from the accessories on the walls, to the wooden furniture that brings natural charm. It’s a basic, but stylish, room.
When the location of our living room is not the most appropriate for receiving natural light, we must be ingenuous and think of alternatives that compensate for the lack of it. For this purpose, the choice of colour and lighting becomes significant. On the one hand, choosing a combination of white and beige translates into an increased feeling of spaciousness. Additionally, if we multiply the sources of artificial light, we end up not missing the lack of windows. However, it is important to choose lights in natural tones, if we do not want to break the visual harmony that has been achieved with the neutral tones in the decoration.
If, on the other hand, natural light sources are not a problem, we can play with the tone of the decoration a bit more and choose darker shades of brown. The intention is to convey a sense of comfort, while creating a space full of personality and contrasts. In this case, the lights used are in an original design that forms straight lines on the ceiling. Beige tones are not neglected as they are included in the details such as the textile on the sofas and shelves on the wall. Along with the furniture, sophistication is achieved in the design of this modern hall.
Using neutral tones in the furniture and accessories is always a great idea as playing with them is our best resource to break the monotony in large areas decorated in beige tones. In this photograph, the set of paintings, which decorates one of the main walls of the room, brings a visual dynamism that differentiates the furniture from the wall, and together with the rest of the small accessories, it makes the room an affable space with a homely feel.
In the living room in this photograph, white and brown blend perfectly to achieve a space that has visual balance. And, contrary to what we have seen in the previous image, here, the white has been reserved for the walls, while tiny details have been added with ocher color for salon decoration to create contrast. In addition to being used on the main sofa, it is the principal colour of auxiliary furniture such as the armchairs and the massive oak floor of the imperial-style living room. The decoration of this room is a good example of how beige (and all neutral colours) can match almost any style when it comes to decorating salons and living rooms.
We have seen that beige tones work very well for both small and large spaces. The key, as with every design project, is to know how to play with the wide range of colours that we have on offer, and to distribute them intelligently throughout the space. If, as in this image, the sofa and carpet are in the same shade, then the ideal method is to reserve the visual contrasts for decor details such as paintings, lamps, cladding – anything goes!
On the other hand, the architecture of this room also breaks the uniformity in every sense, contributing to the construction of an ample but warm space.
Having large windows in our living room is no excuse to discard beige as the main element of its decoration. It is, in fact, your ideal companion to enhance the feeling of having entered a large room. The living room in this image, has also included a natural element, plants, to enhance the tranquillity in the large open space. These plants, of course, are framed by neutral tones.
Beige includes a range of browns that help to achieve environments full of contrasts and personality, qualities that have made it the popular option in spaces where any look can be created, provided that we play with various elements. It is as elegant as black, and does not saturate the space like most bold or dark colours do. We can be assured that beige tops the list of chosen tones to decorate living rooms in houses.
