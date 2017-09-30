15 small patios with a lot of ideas to copy

If your home has a small patio, and you think you do not have enough space to take advantage of it, today we will show you that you couldn’t be more wrong. Small patios, however small, can be a perfect place for inviting fresh air into your home to refresh the interiors and to share with family and friends while enjoying a sunny day.

Making the most of this space will depend on your ability to find ideas for decorating very small patios and implement it. Of course, there’s nothing better to help in this task than to copy the best small yard ideas, and therefore, we have selected some attractive examples of small patios to inspire you. Let's start the tour!