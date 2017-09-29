Your browser is out-of-date.

25 small gardens to decorate your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden
A small garden can transform the boring look of a house's entrance, adding colour, fragrance and vitality to the space. Regardless of the size, location or types of plants used, nature always brings life and beauty to any corner. In this ideabook, we present 25 wonderful small gardens that despite their size are perfect for decorating any entrance or hallway of a home.

1. A garden in the hallway

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Some homes have a corridor that connects the entrance door to the rest of the house. This space can be difficult to design, so we recommend small garden decoration as in the image above. With just a few stones and glass spheres you can get a truly amazing result.

2. Combining different elements

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Any corner can be used to introduce a bit of liveliness and colour to the home with small gardens. Even if the space is small, you can mix several materials such as terra cotta or stone with shrubs or water.

3. Defining the space

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

The organic forms of plants and shrubs can be great elements for small garden decorations.  Choose plants with unusual looks, and you will give your garden a different and unique touch.

4. A safe bet

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

If you are afraid to take risks and prefer to choose something more traditional and safe, opt for the combination of plants and stones. This way, you can rest assured that you have not failed to choose the right garden decoration.

5. Not missing a thing

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

The garden in this image could be a perfect replica of a larger one, as it has everything. It has been created in only a few centimetres, using vegetation, stones, gravel, a bamboo wall and even a fountain!

You can contact a professional to help you to design a garden for your small house.

6. Transforming the space

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

It is possible that your house has a corner which you haven’t used to its full advantage. However, there are infinite possibilities to transform it. In this case, they have built a small path surrounded by plants to create a magical atmosphere.


7. Art in the garden

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

We have shown earlier how the combination of stones and plants creates a combination that never fails. To this, you can also join objects like vases to make small gardens more artistic and attractive.

8. Decorate with pots

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Not having solid ground space is no reason not to have a garden at home. With planters and plants of varied sizes, you can create small house gardens that are full of natural life.

9. Add some furniture

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Interior landscaping
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Complementing small garden decorations with furniture can be a way to take better advantage of the space and to give it a personal touch. In addition, with the right furniture, you can transform the place into a corner of rest and relaxation.

10. A vertical garden

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Garden Plants & flowers
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Among the various small garden ideas, a vertical garden is a perfect solution for those who want to have some plants in the outdoors, but do not have enough space on the floor. It’s a simple option to bring life to a boring space that you do not know how to transform.

11. Serenity and relaxation

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

A minimalist style zen garden is very easy to do. It only requires plants, stones and a water feature, even if it is small. With these elements, you can make peace and harmony come into your home.

12. Another minimalist example

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

The minimalist style, in many cases, can be the solution for small gardens. It is easy not only to create, but also to maintain. Choose simple and pure forms to enhance harmony and order.

13. Small and colourful

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Next to the main door, or next to any window that connects to the interior, a corner can be used for placing flowers and plants. They will not only add a touch of colour to the space, but also fill it with life and joy.

14. A more sophisticated space

Espacio Bambú, Espacios que Inspiran Espacios que Inspiran Modern garden Bamboo
Espacios que Inspiran

Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran

Elegance and modernity go hand in hand, and it’s no different when it comes to designing small gardens and patios. By adding some natural life to stylish furniture, you can get a space as comfortable and pleasant as the one in this image.

15. Water and stone

ROOF GARDEN MARTÍNEZ, Arqca Arqca Modern garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

The combination of natural elements is always a good option for small garden decoration, when you want peace and tranquillity. Stone and water, for example, are two elements that fit perfectly to convey serenity and calmness.

16. Highlighting details

玄関前 アプローチ, 作庭処 植徳 作庭処 植徳 Modern garden
作庭処　植徳

作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳

Use the natural resources at your disposal to highlight those details that you consider the most important. As you can see, a simple green line can decorate and highlight the entrance to the house.

17. Use planters

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Instead of using the wall to install a vertical garden like the one we have seen before, you can use planters with plant species that you like. It’s a brilliant low-cost, modern and elegant idea for small gardens.

18. Original and modern

CASA CR-180, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Minimalist style garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

A fence in the garden can give a modern touch to the entire facade. In addition to protecting the privacy of the home, it will facilitate the creation of a space for the installation of a small garden.

19. Bamboo reeds

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

As we have seen in some of the examples above, bamboo is a very good element to create small house gardens that are modern and minimalist. It combines well with any other element, especially stone, and does not need much care.

20. A multi-coloured garden

Plaza Maria , Arquitectos I + A Arquitectos I + A Modern garden
Arquitectos I + A

Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A

Diversity of colours and plant species will make your garden a unique and personal place. However, you need to think about how to highlight the different shades of flowers and plants. Setting the garden against a grey wall will help.

21. Another colourful idea

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Another way of adding a little colour to small gardens is by placing large and bright-toned flower pots. You will be able to give the garden a bold and lively touch.

22. Potting frames

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

The possibilities are endless when it comes to decorating small gardens or patios. In addition to flower pots and planters, you can hang a frame or structure with original shapes to add a little charm to the space.

23. A futuristic space

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

A combination of modern, minimalist elements, water and a hanging garden will make any entrance as spectacular as the one in this image. It’s a very elegant space in which straight lines and light colours stand out.

24. Don’t forget the lighting

Eclairage terrasse, Architecture Nature & Lumière Architecture Nature & Lumière Modern garden
Architecture Nature & Lumière

Architecture Nature & Lumière
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière
Architecture Nature & Lumière

At night, you can ensure your garden looks as alive as it does during the day. By using LED lamps to highlight the pots or plants that you like, fascinating effects can be achieved.

25. Modern and colourful

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

We conclude with a most daring idea. It’s a small garden with colourful planters in a modern style with shiny and smooth surface. A touch of colour comes in handy for any space.

If you are thinking of designing or renovating your garden with planters see this ideabook for inspiration.

Dining tables: Round or rectangular?
Which of these designs will you choose? Answer in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

