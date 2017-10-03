Your browser is out-of-date.

11 flooring ideas for your terrace or patio

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
One might feel that the decor and furniture they choose for the terrace or patio is the most important thing. But the truth is that there is another element which is equally critical in designing a beautiful looking outdoor space. Flooring is what protects your patio during climatic changes and gives it an overall finish. While choosing the material for your terrace flooring, it is necessary to take various features like resistance, durability and cost into consideration. To give you an idea of the best choices available here is a list of 11 flooring materials.

1. Natural stone slabs

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Natural stones like marble or granite also compliment outside areas. These stones are easy to maintain and durable. In addition, they also give a luxurious look to your house.

2. Gray bricks

DEPARTAMENTO EN LA CONDESA II, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

In case you want to combine rustic and modern themes for your terrace or patio then opting for gray bricks is an excellent choice. These blocks can be combined with modern pieces of furniture to achieve a harmonious design. One can also add a touch of colour by incorporating similar looking cushions.

3. Ceramic tiles

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

For a grand looking patio one should opt for materials like ceramic tiles. These tiles are long-lasting and can make your space look sophisticated. Also, they can be combined with any style without making it look too much.

4. Clay tiles

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

If you do not receive a lot of rain in your area, then clay tiles can also be used for your outdoor terrace flooring. These tiles can give your home a countryside look which most people desire these days.

5. Slate

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

When it comes to choosing a material which is known for its durability slate is the number one option. It not only compliments the overall look of your outdoor space but can also withstand any harsh climatic condition.

6. Stone and lawn

Casa Sotogrande, Terra Terra Modern garden
Terra

Terra
Terra
Terra

To creating a custom looking terrace or patio, you can combine stone and grass. You can even add plants to the yard to make it look vibrant and lively.


7. Burn gravel

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

If you have an industrial style house, then gravel can complement the look perfectly. This material is easy to layout making it the simplest flooring alternative. Apart from this, there is no fear of the floor getting damaged whatsoever.

8. Types of stones

Club de Golf Santa Anita, Arki3d Arki3d Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Combining different types of stones can also help you achieve a unique patio flooring. One can either use bricks, slate or even boulders depending on the area they are looking to cover.

9. Beautiful wood

Casa L , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Although this flooring material is a bit more expensive than others, still the results are marvelous. Wood can give your terrace a warm appearance and also make it look natural. However, it requires a lot of maintenance and care.

10. Artificial turf

Césped Artificial Madrid Eurotuf, Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Garden Accessories & decoration
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

In case you like lush green outdoor flooring for terraces then artificial turf is a must consider option. It looks exactly like natural grass but does not require any maintenance. Also, it can be used throughout the year irrespective of the season.

11. Combining materials

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Flowerpot,Wood,Houseplant,Interior design,Grass,Window,Flooring,Floor,Building
Studio Earthbox

Penthouse Terrace makeover

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

Combining materials is also necessary to create a custom terrace. The designer of this patio has opted for pebbles, wood as well as artificial turf to make the area stand out.

Which one of these floorings was your favourite?


