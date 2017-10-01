Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and comfortable home for a couple in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
A Milano 60 mq :obiettivo massimo confort con soluzioni d’arredamento e finiture personalizzate, Marzia Bettoli Interior Designer Marzia Bettoli Interior Designer Modern kitchen
A home is a lifetime of comfort and happiness and every little corner reflects a home owner’s tastes and attitudes. This compact apartment in Mumbai is a perfect little nest for a couple with varied tastes and experiences. It encompasses the best of the traditional and the modern, maximizing every inch of space to reflect the idea of uncluttered, tasteful living. This apartment is proudly presented by The Inside Stories – By Minal, Interior Designers and Decorators in Mumbai.

Tastefully decorated entrance deck

Door design The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
Door design

At the very door, we see the name board and door number elegantly displayed in a wooden framework that is lit up by concealed lights. The door itself is elegantly designed in wood and laminate and creates a great first impression.

Aesthetic show case

Entry foyer The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood Brown
Entry foyer

As soon as you enter, you see a wooden showcase that is simple and tasteful. It is brightened by the use of a tapered pink vase and a ceramic bowl.

Spacious living room

seating area. The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Grey
seating area.

The living area has a plush modern sofa set. The white marble flooring creates the illusion of a vast free flowing space

Creating highlights for a striking impression

Living room ( seating) The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Grey
Living room ( seating)

An accent wall with an ethnic painting is the focal point of the living room. The bright colours of the ethnic style painting are suitably highlighted by the dark coloured paint of the wall. The placement of the lights and the design of the sofa and coffee table create a stunning impression overall.

Traditional touch to a modern space

Tv unit The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Wood effect Building,Wood,Comfort,Interior design,Lighting,Ceiling fan,Hall,Architecture,Living room,Floor
Tv unit

The highlight of this area is the traditional wooden swing suspended on brass chains from the ceiling. The marble Radha-Krishna idol also beautifully merges into this space that is essentially an entertainment space with the wooden TV unit and home theatre.

Striking chandelier

library view. The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Wood effect
library view.

The spiral shaped chandelier in the living area is unique piece, brilliantly designed. The recessed lights in the ceiling are a great backdrop to this centre piece.


Showcase-cum-partition

Library and bar unit The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room
Library and bar unit

This smartly designed showcase doubles as a book shelf on one side and a mini-bar on the other. It is a clever device that creates a separation between the kitchen and the living area. The beautiful tribal paintings on the partition add character to the space.

Trendy dining table

Dining area The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist dining room Plywood White
Dining area

This glass and wood table is a very stylish design. The dining area has a great outdoor view that is amply utilised by the use of large French windows.

Compact kitchen

Guest waiting area. The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Wood effect
Guest waiting area.

This is a kitchen meant for cozy and intimate cooking. The space is well designed to accommodate sufficient storage while also providing for all necessary amenities.

Design tricks for striking accents

Guest come waiting area. The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Grey
Guest come waiting area.

The kitchen, being a continuation of the living area has a complementing accent wall like the one seen in the living room but this one is decorated with a wooden shelf in a ladder design. Funky yet functional!

For even more gorgeous ideas, take a look at this Ideabook. A classy home with perfect lighting in Bangalore

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


