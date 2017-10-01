A beautiful and comfortable home for a couple in Mumbai

A home is a lifetime of comfort and happiness and every little corner reflects a home owner’s tastes and attitudes. This compact apartment in Mumbai is a perfect little nest for a couple with varied tastes and experiences. It encompasses the best of the traditional and the modern, maximizing every inch of space to reflect the idea of uncluttered, tasteful living. This apartment is proudly presented by The Inside Stories – By Minal, Interior Designers and Decorators in Mumbai.
At the very door, we see the name board and door number elegantly displayed in a wooden framework that is lit up by concealed lights. The door itself is elegantly designed in wood and laminate and creates a great first impression.
As soon as you enter, you see a wooden showcase that is simple and tasteful. It is brightened by the use of a tapered pink vase and a ceramic bowl.
The living area has a plush modern sofa set. The white marble flooring creates the illusion of a vast free flowing space
An accent wall with an ethnic painting is the focal point of the living room. The bright colours of the ethnic style painting are suitably highlighted by the dark coloured paint of the wall. The placement of the lights and the design of the sofa and coffee table create a stunning impression overall.
The highlight of this area is the traditional wooden swing suspended on brass chains from the ceiling. The marble Radha-Krishna idol also beautifully merges into this space that is essentially an entertainment space with the wooden TV unit and home theatre.
The spiral shaped chandelier in the living area is unique piece, brilliantly designed. The recessed lights in the ceiling are a great backdrop to this centre piece.
This smartly designed showcase doubles as a book shelf on one side and a mini-bar on the other. It is a clever device that creates a separation between the kitchen and the living area. The beautiful tribal paintings on the partition add character to the space.
This glass and wood table is a very stylish design. The dining area has a great outdoor view that is amply utilised by the use of large French windows.
This is a kitchen meant for cozy and intimate cooking. The space is well designed to accommodate sufficient storage while also providing for all necessary amenities.
The kitchen, being a continuation of the living area has a complementing accent wall like the one seen in the living room but this one is decorated with a wooden shelf in a ladder design. Funky yet functional!
