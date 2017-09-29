10 creative home design ideas for small houses

A home is a place where we feel comfortable, secure, happy and blessed. It is a safe haven for the family who lives there. It is a place where we can just be ourselves. It is filled with all that we need and still keep on adding and removing the things, renovating and remodeling it, making memories and spreading happiness. Whatever the house is modest, fancy, huge or small, it is our sanctuary and we all look forward to returning there again and again every day.
Let’s get some inspiring home design ideas to design a small house which you have made a home. And believe us, the size doesn’t matter to make it beautiful and comfortable!
Large French windows in the living room will make the room feel spacious and bring in loads of fresh air, greenery and sunshine. You can always add more freshness to your home with plants kept in a corner.
Why to let any space go waste when we can use it to spend some quality time with the loved ones? Extend the windowpane and make it an informal seating and gossip zone for your family. They will love it.
Maintain the harmony between the drawing and the dining space and it will look large and in sync. Cover a wall with mirror to double the beauty of the fabulous décor.
Replace the brick wall of the bedroom balcony with a glass wall and watch the stars while lying on the bed with your partner. Enjoy the view!
Less is more! A simple decor with soothing color on the wall, aesthetically done ceiling, comfortably simple furniture and a beautiful wall painting; it is creativity at its best.
Kitchen is the most important space in any house. Pay attention to the details and make it look attractive so that your family and you would love to spend time here. It is advisable to design an open kitchen for a small house and stay connected with the house.
Every little space is important in a small home, even the space beneath the stairs. We cannot let it to be waste. Use it judiciously and divide the space for storage and decoration to keep the home organized and make it look stunning.
Bathroom is the only place of a house where you get to spend some alone time without any disturbance. The combination of small and mosaic tiles will look great in a small bathroom. Harness the space to the fullest and install a glass shower door to make it look spacious.
It will be a smart idea to have a well designed bunk bed for the kids of the home. They would love the playful bonding. It will be a great saving of the space also.
Design the hallway to your heart’s content and makes it look so amazing that you will always want to pat your back the moment you step inside your world.