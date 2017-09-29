Your browser is out-of-date.

10 creative home design ideas for small houses

LEENA JHA
Jain Heights Apartment Interiors, Bangalore., Kredenza Interior Studios Kredenza Interior Studios Modern living room
A home is a place where we feel comfortable, secure, happy and blessed. It is a safe haven for the family who lives there. It is a place where we can just be ourselves. It is filled with all that we need and still keep on adding and removing the things, renovating and remodeling it, making memories and spreading happiness. Whatever the house is modest, fancy, huge or small, it is our sanctuary and we all look forward to returning there again and again every day. 

Let’s get some inspiring home design ideas to design a small house which you have made a home. And believe us, the size doesn’t matter to make it beautiful and comfortable!

​1. Sun shines in the room

Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows
Large French windows in the living room will make the room feel spacious and bring in loads of fresh air, greenery and sunshine. You can always add more freshness to your home with plants kept in a corner.

​2. Gossiping window

MASTER BEDROOM - VIEW 1 homify Modern style bedroom
Why to let any space go waste when we can use it to spend some quality time with the loved ones? Extend the windowpane and make it an informal seating and gossip zone for your family. They will love it.

​3. Synchronize the space

Living & Dining Kredenza Interior Studios Modern living room
Maintain the harmony between the drawing and the dining space and it will look large and in sync. Cover a wall with mirror to double the beauty of the fabulous décor.

​4. The glass wall

homify Country style bedroom
Replace the brick wall of the bedroom balcony with a glass wall and watch the stars while lying on the bed with your partner. Enjoy the view!

​5. Simplicity at its best

living area homify Modern living room
Less is more! A simple decor with soothing color on the wall, aesthetically done ceiling, comfortably simple furniture and a beautiful wall painting; it is creativity at its best.

6. Food for thought

Residential interiors, Dream space Interiors Dream space Interiors Classic style kitchen
Kitchen is the most important space in any house. Pay attention to the details and make it look attractive so that your family and you would love to spend time here. It is advisable to design an open kitchen for a small house and stay connected with the house.


​7. Stairway of the abode

Stair Design ZEAL Arch Designs Modern study/office
Every little space is important in a small home, even the space beneath the stairs. We cannot let it to be waste. Use it judiciously and divide the space for storage and decoration to keep the home organized and make it look stunning.

​8. Small and smaller

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS Modern bathroom
Bathroom is the only place of a house where you get to spend some alone time without any disturbance. The combination of small and mosaic tiles will look great in a small bathroom. Harness the space to the fullest and install a glass shower door to make it look spacious.

​9. Twin for the kids

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style nursery/kids room
It will be a smart idea to have a well designed bunk bed for the kids of the home. They would love the playful bonding. It will be a great saving of the space also.

​10. Welcome to my world

Entrance Lobby Shreya Bhimani Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Design the hallway to your heart’s content and makes it look so amazing that you will always want to pat your back the moment you step inside your world.

11 pictures of ideas walls at the entrance of your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


