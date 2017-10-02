A stylish and spacious home in Pune

Building a big house in the lovely city of Pune is a project that requires careful planning! The brief for this lavish residence was trendy comfort in a single unit with sufficient spill-over space. Keeping this in mind, Finch Architects in Pune designed a beautiful bungalow with spacious and comfortable rooms, modern amenities and a trendy decor featuring lots of woodwork. The entrance to the house was given double height for an imposing look. Let’s have a look!
The beautiful wooden door with a stylish handle teams with trendy panelling and white walls to make an elegant façade. We see large windows that indicate abundant natural light and good ventilation within.
What a comfortable spacious master bedroom! The warm wooden floor and wooden furniture gives a welcoming look and the low seating arrangement looks cozy. Draw the curtains and raise the striking purple and white blind for lots of natural light.
The other side of the bedroom shows a neat and functional work desk with floating shelves. A purple and white blind matches the one on the other side of the room and the innovative ceiling lights add contemporary pizzazz to the space.
Here we see that the blind has been raised, yielding a stunning view of the outdoors. Another window to the side has curtains matching those on the other side of the bedroom. The white and brown wooden furniture looks sleek and trendy and also serves to divide the bedroom into two sections.
A walk-in closet is a wonderful storage idea. This one has ample storage space in the form of shelves and drawers for different kinds of clothing. We love the floor lighting too!
The parents’ bedroom is an attractive affair in modern white and stylish dark wood, with notes of black. The pretty white and green bedlinen sets off the colour palette elegantly.
This practical yet stylish unit on the other side of the bedroom combines black and white with wooden panels. The slatted shelves are such a creative design!
The light fixtures have been used as a contemporary element. Look at these gorgeous lights on the ceiling.
The modern colour palette of white, grey and black teamed with minimalist cabinets and gleaming appliances lends the kitchen a stylish contemporary look. A large window keeps the space bright and fresh.
The master bedroom has a door to the walk-in-closet which has steps going down to a stylish bathroom in this creatively designed layout. The beautiful walls add a rustic feel to the modern glass panels and trendy sanitary ware. A classy blend of colours and materials by Finch Architects has resulted in a spacious and stylish modern bungalow
