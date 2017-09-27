Tips to tell if it is a load-bearing wall

When renovating or remodelling a house, we often plan to move or demolish walls, but we must first ascertain if they are just partitions, whose function is merely to separate and hide spaces, or if we are faced with a load-bearing wall. This is especially important when the reform or rehabilitation is to be carried out inside an old building (constructed before 1950, for example), or a house in a rural setting or the countryside. The type of architecture influences load-bearing walls, as they serve a structural function in the building. They work with other supporting walls as well as elements of the building such as arches, vaults, beams, slabs or decks to strengthen the building.

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for a house or a building to collapse when changes are made to the structure without the required permits or the appropriate technical advice, resulting in the alteration of its load-bearing walls. Luckily, today these types of renovations require legal compliances, and we are becoming more aware of the dangers that result from neglecting the rules or not hiring professionals for the renovation or remodelling. Therefore, before venturing to intervene on a vertical element in a house or apartment, it is important to consult a professional, who has the expertise to determine which elements have load-bearing capacity and which do not. If you want more information on how to determine when a wall is a supporting one, we invite you to continue reading: