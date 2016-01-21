​Easy steps to build your own pond in the garden

In case you are hiring a professional for your garden pond, he/she might suggest you a lot of options that might increase your budget too. So, be ready with your own research beforehand. Digging a pond by yourself is easy. After you have outlined the size and shape of the pond you would like to have, start digging the ground. Then, prepare a pond liner with sand, stones and geotextile fabric. Try overlapping the stones and fill the gaps with small stones. Place the pump that would allow regular inflow of fresh water and outflow of dirty stagnant water. Since your lake is going to support wildlife, certain things like food and tools for cleaning should be kept handy. You should keep thermometers for monitoring the temperature of the water. Plant fertilizer is required to keep the plants healthy. Also, keep fish food according to the type of fish you have in your pond. An Oxygen controller is required as well. Plumbing connectors will be required for the proper flow of water. Keeping these simple tips and pointers in mind can really make your task easy and help you enjoy the pond in a more meaningful way.

Stressed at work and looking for a relaxed home environment? Here's an ideabook that will help you overcome that feeling: Stressful day at work? Make your home a place to relax.