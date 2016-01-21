​Easy steps to build your own pond in the garden

If there is no natural source of water in your garden or backyard, consider building one. It not only adds a peaceful element to the space but, also makes the place look beautiful and lively. If ponds in the garden are properly constructed, they enhance the wildlife habitat in your surroundings. People who spend most of their time indoors, should install a pond in the garden to give them a break from work. You can even sit around a pond and enjoy some quality time with friends and family during weekends. What more do you need? Would you still desire a holiday out? Moreover, for a person with a passion for gardening, it is no less than a cherry on a cake. If you are planning to have an aquatic habitat in your little pond, there are a lot of things that you might have to take care. So, without further ado, let's just find out some basic steps to implement this wonderful thought practically.
Water resources do well in spots where there is the right amount of sun and shade available. This permits the plants to grow and prevent algae from spoiling the water surface. Also, try building the pond in a spot which is visible from your balcony, so that you can enjoy the view during the cold or rainy season. A pond next to your patio or deck would also be exciting. Do take care of certain aspects while you select the space. Get your gas and electric lines checked so that you don’t construct a water resource there. If your property is leased, then do take permission from the appropriate authority. Moreover, try selecting a place away from trees to avoid damaging their root system and threatening their survival. Following simple tips like these should help you have a refreshing and calming pond at home.
The size of your pond is going to depend on two factors. One, the size of your garden or backyard and the other is the region and the climate of the place where you are staying. Use a wire or rope and stretch it out to get a sense of the shape and size of pond before getting it dug. Though bigger ponds are better in terms of maintenance, try having a pond which does not cover most of your garden floor because then, it spoils the beauty of having a pond and a garden together. Climatic considerations are also an important aspect to be taken care of while having a garden pond. Wet regions don’t need a deep pond as regular rainfall will keep the pond filled up with water naturally. In a dry region, the water will get evaporated much soon. Hence, it’s advised to not have a shallow pond in such a zone.
At the onset, we would like to tell you that it is an expensive affair to get a pond or a lake installed in the garden. From maintenance to equipment, everything can have huge cost implications. The average cost will depend on the size of the pond. Remember, that installing an inexpensive system would require constant servicing and maintenance in the long run. Also keep in mind that this equipment would consume electricity thus increasing the overall cost of operation. You will need to install check valves to avoid water leakage that might increase your water charges. You will also need to decide the types of fish species and plants you would like to have to make your pond look beautiful, as per your budget plan. It is practically impossible to construct a lake without incurring certain costs like cost of labour , pond liner, pump, pond rocks and pebbles. Nothing to make you take a step back, but giving you the right information will help you make a more informed decision! With proper planning and the right approach, you can enjoy the comfort of a pond at a much more reasonable price.
A well designed water resource is going to be like a vacation retreat where you can sit, enjoy and relax after a busy day. So it’s important to get the right design with beautiful decor to make it look alluring. The most contemporary designs are rectangular ones but, you can make it look exotic by scaling it by a few steps and putting floating pebbles to give it a more natural look. But, if you like anything other than elementary style, then make a pond with a pathway over it to cross over to the other side. You can have a pond or lake of any design but, it should ultimately serve the purpose for which you are creating it. A small pond with a fountain and small rocks and pebbles lifts the spirit of an individual. The tranquil sound of the fountain would be soothing after a hard day at work. The pond design shown above has been designed by professional architects - Mara Gagliardi, from Italy.
The next step after deciding the size of the pond, is the type of pond you would prefer to have in your backyard. Create a wild pond by putting back the soil into the dug out space and let it grow wild with frogs, snails and other creatures. Let wild lilies and plant weeds grow as well. You can create an artificial aquatic garden with a variety of fishes and aquatic plants like lily pads, reeds and so on. If you have a big pond, get Koi fishes and in case you have a small pond and want to make it look elegant, add a few gold fishes to it. If you have lots of different fishes in your pond, consider installing a filter. For a stony pond have lots of pebbles and very few aquatic animals. But, make sure that these pebbles are set a few centimeters into the mud so that they do not move easily. Mortar the stones before putting them to avoid people slipping while standing on them.
In case you are hiring a professional for your garden pond, he/she might suggest you a lot of options that might increase your budget too. So, be ready with your own research beforehand. Digging a pond by yourself is easy. After you have outlined the size and shape of the pond you would like to have, start digging the ground. Then, prepare a pond liner with sand, stones and geotextile fabric. Try overlapping the stones and fill the gaps with small stones. Place the pump that would allow regular inflow of fresh water and outflow of dirty stagnant water. Since your lake is going to support wildlife, certain things like food and tools for cleaning should be kept handy. You should keep thermometers for monitoring the temperature of the water. Plant fertilizer is required to keep the plants healthy. Also, keep fish food according to the type of fish you have in your pond. An Oxygen controller is required as well. Plumbing connectors will be required for the proper flow of water. Keeping these simple tips and pointers in mind can really make your task easy and help you enjoy the pond in a more meaningful way.
Stressed at work and looking for a relaxed home environment? Here's an ideabook that will help you overcome that feeling: Stressful day at work? Make your home a place to relax.