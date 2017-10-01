10 great combinations of bathroom tiles

Choosing the type of lining for walls and/or floors becomes a crucial decision when it comes to the bathroom. We speak usually of the smallest room in the house, so that any fault in its decoration is perceived multiplied by ten. The current design of bathrooms is hopeful, they have gone from being the great forgotten decoration to becoming a world full of possibilities.

If you are thinking of giving a new air to your bathroom, or you are simply in the process of furnishing and decorating it, we at homify propose to bet on tiling, a type of classic coating, which is well worth applying. Although new materials and styles have been incorporated into the design of bathrooms, there's nothing like some good tiles to give character to the space.