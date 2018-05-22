Whether you are trying to buy a new house or simply renovating your old one, knowing different home styles makes it easier to design and build new structures for that extra appeal. There are several types of houses, each with its own special characteristics. There are many variations within these styles and no two houses of the same style need to be identical. When renovating a home, it becomes essential to understand the style to ensure that the right features are added to make it more appealing and beautiful. To start renovating a house the best way is to go with the original style of the house. However, one can also mix and match depending upon personal choices to give a unique look to the house. Here are some of the common house styles and their characteristic features.
The contemporary style homes were designed from 1950's to 1970's. They are known for their geometric designs and straight lines. They usually have flat or low pitched roofs with bigger windows. These designs do not incorporate over elaborated details and have clean and geometric designs. These houses also utilise high quality materials. These houses provide flexible space to the residents and also offer way to ensure that plenty of natural light enters the house. The decorative elements in these houses are near to minimum. They also make use of modern and industrial materials like glass, vinyl and concrete to achieve the progressive design. These houses give a lot of flexibility to the homeowners. The owner of the house can also easily modify any part of the house to enhance its functionality or add appeal.
The beautiful colonial style houses have certain characteristics regardless of the size of the house. These houses have one entry door which is in the middle of the front of the house. They are accompanies by two windows on either side. The second floor usually has five windows out of which, one is placed directly above the main entry door. They also have a moderately steep roof and paired chimneys. These houses have evolved from the European style houses. In the early sixteenth century many of the colonists moved from Europe and with them came the European architectural influences. They have an old looking exterior. These houses have interiors which look old but are highly durable. The flooring is usually made from high quality marble and stone. They also sometimes have a huge fireplace made from stone.
Cottage Style houses look like houses right out of the storybooks. These houses usually appear in fairy tales. Traditionally these houses were more compact farmhouses mainly built in rural areas for agricultural purposes. They used to have a barn on one side of the house. However, the cottage style houses were taken to the urban areas by designers. These are usually small homes set in peaceful areas and serve as vacation homes located on a lake side, beaches or other relaxing surroundings. These houses also have extended porches with four columns. They also have asymmetrical exteriors, gable roofs and large windows. The two story cottage style houses also features balconies. In the interiors, they usually feature hardwood flooring, open shelving, wooden or stone fireplaces and exposed beams.
Mediterranean style homes are usually confined to the countries of France, Italy and Spain. The most common element of these houses is the low pitched roof, which is often made from clay tiles and coloured red. Another important characteristic is the stucco finish of these houses. The stucco finish ensures that the exterior of these houses are protected from sunlight and rain. They also feature courtyards, porticos, wrought iron balconies, extensive outdoor spaces and arched windows. These houses are designed specifically for places which have a warm climate and less humidity. The interior of these homes include lime plastered walls and terra cotta tile flooring. The rooms are generally opened towards the patio to enhance ventilation.
As the name suggests, these houses have simple designs and minimalist features with clean lines. The elaborate decoration and embellishments give way to simple and clean design with only essential elements. These types of houses became very popular during the 60's. Normally wooden beams are uncovered. The space beneath the stairs is kept open. The roof is mostly flat and the walls are sleek and simple. These houses also feature large windows that add a sense of spaciousness. They are also not covered using heavy curtains or blinds. The flooring is made in simple stone or wood and is kept in its natural state as much as possible. When it comes to interior, the minimalist style houses usually have clean white walls and geometrical furniture.
The name of this style of houses suggests that the architecture style belongs to the Medieval Tudor dynasty in England. However, today’s Tudor style houses are merely a reinvention or revival of the medieval architecture. These houses can be intricate manors or modest cottages. Some of the characteristic features of a Tudor style house are steep pitched roofs, tall and narrow windows, enormous chimneys and half timbering. The colour scheme of these houses usually has tones of brown and white colours. The exterior materials are usually bricks, concrete and stone with stucco finish. The colour scheme complements the exterior of the house. They also usually have arched doorways. They also usually feature cross gables, which is one of the most prominent features of a Tudor style house.
While renovating a house, it is important to understand the different style of houses. A successful renovation plan can be undertaken only after understanding the house style that ones would like to build. The homeowner either can add the characteristic features of the existing style or can mix various styles to create a unique looking beautiful house. Are you inspired? Which is your favourite style from these?