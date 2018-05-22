The name of this style of houses suggests that the architecture style belongs to the Medieval Tudor dynasty in England. However, today’s Tudor style houses are merely a reinvention or revival of the medieval architecture. These houses can be intricate manors or modest cottages. Some of the characteristic features of a Tudor style house are steep pitched roofs, tall and narrow windows, enormous chimneys and half timbering. The colour scheme of these houses usually has tones of brown and white colours. The exterior materials are usually bricks, concrete and stone with stucco finish. The colour scheme complements the exterior of the house. They also usually have arched doorways. They also usually feature cross gables, which is one of the most prominent features of a Tudor style house.

While renovating a house, it is important to understand the different style of houses. A successful renovation plan can be undertaken only after understanding the house style that ones would like to build. The homeowner either can add the characteristic features of the existing style or can mix various styles to create a unique looking beautiful house. Are you inspired? Which is your favourite style from these?