As true as it is that all human beings need a great amount of sunlight, whether consciously or organically, it's also true that circumstances are not always according to what we expected in our life. It could be a lack of budget or, simply, the design of your home, sometimes we have to face rooms without windows. In some Indian cities, for example, there are a multitude of houses that have no windows due to both the high density of buildings in a small area and the climatic conditions (especially in the colder areas), since the absence of these elements can help to maintain the optimal climate of the house or, simply, not to break the standard building design.

However, the absence of windows, modifies in part the characteristics of a room. The most obvious is the lighting, without a source of natural light, artificial light sources play a determining role. The lighting has to be distributed in an appropriate way for greater comfort and coexistence. And in a room that does not have windows, the care must be even greater. In these cases, it is best to use light colors and live generously. Walls, for example, should be painted white or in warm colors such as yellow, light red and orange. In addition it is advisable that you choose bright carpets or bright colors in the floors; some dark furniture (bedside tables, for example) or wall shelves, to contrast with light surfaces; as well as dark frames for walls and ceilings. These small gestures will allow you to highlight the light and bright colors while giving a more natural feeling. Another feature that also changes in rooms that do not have windows is the ability of the room in question to move you to another universe, and is that, often, just to look out the window to see how big the world is and all the life that exists beyond our walls. Who has not spent long moments looking lost in the street, watching people, the movements through a window? Lack of ventilation is also another important factor. In a room without windows the air is left without circulation and in hot climates, it can be harmful as well as unhealthy. in this book of ideas we have prepared some tips to help you modify a room without windows. Take note!