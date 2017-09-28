Your browser is out-of-date.

10 charming rustic kitchens for Indian homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
CUCINA VITTORIA, ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 KitchenKitchen utensils
They say that comparisons are odious, and it is not our intention to start a competition between  modern and rustic kitchens with this article. Both have advantages and disadvantages, just as both have loyal fans and harsh detractors. Without any prejudice, today we set aside the minimalist designs of modern homes to focus on enchanting rustic kitchens. We present 10 kitchens that show us rustic charms of yesterday as well as some contemporary elements that create a combination, which is hard to resist.

1. Modernizing the classics

Küchen / Massivholzküchen, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

An old demolished barn was converted to create this modern but undeniably rustic kitchen. The wood that has been used for the kitchen cabinets is made with materials salvaged from the barn. This is a perfect example of sustainable and ecological design that starts from the old to create a practical, functional and modern kitchen that reinvents the rustic style with a model, which mildly departs from the past to bring in a simple representation of the future.

2. Traditional

CUCINA VITTORIA, ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 KitchenKitchen utensils
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

If one never tires of wood, the classic-style  kitchen that we show here is a more traditional and sober choice. The dark colour of the wood creates a warm and cosy feeling that invites you to spend the afternoon close to the stoves. However, to counteract the visual impact of the wood, which even covers a part of the kitchen wall, tiles of neutral colours have been used to ensure that the warmth of the wood is not overwhelming even though it sets the predominant mood in the area. A rustic detail that we cannot miss while looking at this photograph is the frame of carved wood that hides the modern hood. 

Among the highlights is the blue oven door, which successfully contrasts the combination of cream tones and dark wood, which would otherwise look bland without the colourful detail, to create a beautiful balance. The finishing touch is provided by the light-coloured countertop and the dark tone of the wood clad wall.

3. A touch of the Provence

Perimetro Cucine modello Alice, Perimetro Cucine Perimetro Cucine KitchenSinks & taps
Perimetro Cucine

Perimetro Cucine
Perimetro Cucine
Perimetro Cucine

Undeniably, here, we encounter a typical rural style kitchen. On one side, the room has wooden beams and a spectacular stone floor. However, the furniture and cabinets have been designed with care, mixing materials such as brick and wood. The cabinets are painted in olive green, which adds a slightly Provencal touch to this kitchen in which beige predominates. The restored table with drawers is painted cream and used an island worktop. On the other hand, wooden beams enhance the rustic air of the space, as do the small decorative details such as the paintings, plants and baskets.

You can get a professional to help you to create any theme in a kitchen.

4. Vintage style

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Teak is among the most popular type of wood when it comes to rustic kitchens. However, walnut and mahogany are also commonly used. Those who are tired of wood can use laminates, which introduce different textures and tones and can give an original touch to the space without losing the elegance and warmth of the wood. In this kitchen, the beam of natural wood contrasts with the stone finish of the stove area. Here the beige cladding blends perfectly with the brown tiles on the floor and matches the white on the walls. On the other hand, we also find some modern elements, such as the glass lamps.

5. Defining the style

AGNESE 3 - CUCINELUBE, Studio Ferriani Studio Ferriani KitchenBench tops
Studio Ferriani

Studio Ferriani
Studio Ferriani
Studio Ferriani

Sometimes the style of the kitchen defines the entire space. Here the imposing wooden beams, plastered walls and high ceiling make us believe it is a rustic style kitchen. Even so, you can flee from the theme and make some changes that personalize your space. In this photograph, you can clearly see the wood tone has been replaced by beige on the cabinets at one side to give a modern look, while the other side has the spectacular wooden ceiling as its predominant feature.

6. Attention to detail

CUCINA VITTORIA, ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 KitchenKitchen utensils
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

The rustic style has old world charm and the freshness of the country air. That is why, even if we choose more modern designs for the kitchen we can give it some rustic touches with small details. This is what happens in this kitchen with two different ceiling heights. Flowers and vines, wicker baskets and wooden beams give it a rural air that is reminiscent of those eternal summers in the home of one’s grandparents.


7. Rustic and industrial

Baumstammküche, werkhaus werkhaus
werkhaus

werkhaus
werkhaus
werkhaus

Can a kitchen be both rustic and industrial? We answer this question with this photo. The kitchen we see in this image takes the best of the industrial style and mixes it with the most striking rustic design. An imposing tree trunk becomes a counter top that transports us deep into Snow White’s forest. On the other side, the wooden worktop gives way to a concrete surface in which the sink and the stoves are located. This is a unique combination that will not leave anyone indifferent.

8. Wall coating

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

Although we are used to cladding the kitchen walls with tiles because cleaning them is very simple, a unique idea is to paint them. The plastic emulsions that are available nowadays make it easy to maintain, besides giving a more casual and colourful touch to any type of kitchen, even a rustic-themed one. This example demonstrates how the mustard walls combine perfectly with original pieces of distressed wood furniture.

9. A splash of colour

9 piece solid oak Hallmark Kitchen Designs Country style kitchen
Hallmark Kitchen Designs

9 piece solid oak

Hallmark Kitchen Designs
Hallmark Kitchen Designs
Hallmark Kitchen Designs

And, continuing with the topic of wall coverings, in this kitchen, the cabinets are made from light-toned wood, which have been combined with green appliances to match the tiles, which are in a vivid bottle green to create a very special atmosphere. 

If you like kitchens with mild rustic touch that isn’t too imposing, we recommend this colour combination. For a more modern touch, choose rectangular tiles instead of square ones and have a larger space between pieces. If you choose white tiles, you will get some extra brightness and shine on the walls of your kitchen.

10. An authentic rustic kitchen

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

We finish with a kitchen that is somewhat more basic than the others. In this design, a white curtain hides the objects stored on the shelves, while a green-coloured slate forms the background wall. If you like to create authentic recipes by using ones from trendy magazines and adapting them to your taste, this is the kitchen for you. 

It is also a suitable design for those who do not want, or cannot, spend a lot on renovating their kitchen. Notice how this room does not have any glitzy furniture? For example, the area under the window has just a simple wooden countertop with the sink and the work area. The lower part is hidden behind a white curtain that matches the white refrigerator to the right of the photograph.

For some ideas on designing charming kitchens in small homes, see 5 small and fashionable kitchens.

Which of these designs will you pick for your kitchen? Respond in the comments.


