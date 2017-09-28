10 charming rustic kitchens for Indian homes

If one never tires of wood, the classic-style kitchen that we show here is a more traditional and sober choice. The dark colour of the wood creates a warm and cosy feeling that invites you to spend the afternoon close to the stoves. However, to counteract the visual impact of the wood, which even covers a part of the kitchen wall, tiles of neutral colours have been used to ensure that the warmth of the wood is not overwhelming even though it sets the predominant mood in the area. A rustic detail that we cannot miss while looking at this photograph is the frame of carved wood that hides the modern hood.

Among the highlights is the blue oven door, which successfully contrasts the combination of cream tones and dark wood, which would otherwise look bland without the colourful detail, to create a beautiful balance. The finishing touch is provided by the light-coloured countertop and the dark tone of the wood clad wall.