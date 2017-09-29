Dining tables: Round or rectangular?

One point to keep in mind when choosing a table is how it will influence the sociability of our meals and our celebrations. A round table has a great advantage with respect to the rectangular ones: they generate a greater sociability, since all of the diners can converse easily on the table. All are equally important and there are no hierarchies.

The same happens with the square tables, all diners are equal and none of them is above the other. However, a square table can not be very large as it would take up a lot of space. For the same number of diners it would be much more appropriate to have an elongated table, since it always occupies less space.