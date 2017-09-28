10 fabulous colors to paint the walls of your small living room

What color should you choose to paint a small room? The most obvious answer, white, right? However, although white enlarges spaces, it will not bring to the room much more than light.

If in addition to enlarging the space we want to give personality to a room, the selection of the color of the looks is a basic pillar. The psychology of color is the study that analyzes how colors affect human perception. The study of color is something that few years ago was hardly important. However, for some time in disciplines such as decoration is taken into account. Do you want to find out what color you must paint your salon to get one or the other effect? Be sure to read this article with 10 recommendations to make the most of a small room.