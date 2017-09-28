10 fabulous colors to paint the walls of your small living room

What color should you choose to paint a small room? The most obvious answer, white, right? However, although white enlarges spaces, it will not bring to the room much more than light.
If in addition to enlarging the space we want to give personality to a room, the selection of the color of the looks is a basic pillar. The psychology of color is the study that analyzes how colors affect human perception. The study of color is something that few years ago was hardly important. However, for some time in disciplines such as decoration is taken into account. Do you want to find out what color you must paint your salon to get one or the other effect? Be sure to read this article with 10 recommendations to make the most of a small room.
Another option to take advantage of white is to paint one of the walls in a neutral tone like gray or beige. In addition you can get a clean and balanced room if the furniture follows these colors. In order not to be overly sober, color notes can be included with items such as lamps or cushions.
In our second example we continue betting on the blue, this time with a little green that will bring a feeling of freshness and naturalness. This time we will not rely on the furniture to enlarge the space, but on the combination of different tones. It is a very effective trick, to use different tones in the walls, in this case turquoise blue and turquoise green, to extend the space.
Warm colors like red tend to activate rooms where they are used, that is, they fill them with energy. You have to be careful if you want to use red in a room like the living room, you run the risk of it becoming overwhelming. If you choose red, it is best to select cherry or burgundy tones and limit your energy with the combination of neutral tones like white.
The use of textures as well as the mixture of colors is an excellent trick to create a sensation of more space. A good resource is wallpaper that imitates wood, this in addition to enlarging the space, gives the room the warm touch of wood. Not to saturate the environment, it is best to opt for neutral colors for the rest of the walls.
At the beginning of the article it was mentioned that white is a safe bet to maximize the space of a small room. However, as explained, white can be a bit boring. To give it some life, a very simple and effective idea is to decorate the walls with pictures or vinyls. This feature will allow you to take advantage of all the light that a white wall offers without the room being bland.
Blue is the color most valued by people, it has a very positive effect and mood, but marine blue? Yes, we know that dark colors tend to shrink the space, however, the trick is to select the rest of the elements. Opt for furniture in white or neutral tones and decorate the room with a clean style and straight lines. If you follow these tips, the result will surprise you.
Green is a tone that besides giving amplitude and light to the room, will grant naturalness to it. In the case of lime green, the feeling of naturalness is especially significant. Lime green is characterized by having yellow in its composition, so we recommend that its use be limited, that is, perhaps only on one of the walls. If the entire room is painted in this color the energy will be too much and may end up provoking rejection.
If you're trying to maximize the space, bet on the purest target. Do not use this tone only on the walls, but throughout the room. Walls, furniture, curtains… let the cleanliness and the purity of color flood it all. A living room of just 15 square meters will become a great space radiating and full of light. Do you dare?
Another good way to get the room to shine is to bet on a game of neutral tones and a color element. In the example, it is bet by a furniture of beige tones and walls of identical color. The opening of the space is achieved by focusing attention on a specific point, in this case, on a wine-colored wall. The advantage of this is that the color note may be the one we like most… blue, red, yellow… what is sought is the disruptive touch of color in a neutral environment.
Pastel colors on walls give an effect similar to neutral colors, with the advantage of being able to use the properties of these, for example, a blue to increase the positivity that the room transmits. Its use has a characteristic relaxing effect that makes them ideal in rooms like the living room.
We hope you've been inspired. For more related ideas, have a look at 8 design ideas for small living rooms.