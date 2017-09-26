10 incredible floors that imitate wood

Natural wood is a noble material that enchants us for its beauty and tradition. It is also durable and very resistant. Any home with a natural wood floor will become a pleasant and welcoming place thanks to its warmth. It is also more expensive and requires a much more thorough and careful maintenance that we are not always willing to perform due to lack of time or by sheer laziness. If this is your case, we highly recommend using materials that perfectly mimic wood for your floor instead. You can choose from ceramics to laminate or vinyl floors. They do not have the same properties as wood but they have the same visual aspect and the possibility to choose between a much wider range of shades and textures. In addition, its maintenance is much more convenient and simple, and once installed you will hardly perceive the difference between one and the other. In this article we present 10 ideas for your floor that look like natural wood.
The gray tones and rustic effect of this floor compliments its aged design. Basically it is manufactured in the self-supporting system that consists of placing different pieces of the structure on a smooth and paved hearth, joining each other by means of a connection type click or lock.
Another alternative to mimic natural wood is through tiles. A material with innumerable advantages to which we add the beauty of the appearance similar to wood. It is also durable and easy to clean. With retro style, the tiles in the image compose a cubic figures in multidimensional perspective that adds depth to a flat floor.
Another material that has been perfectly adapted to look like wood, and that has even enriched it is stoneware. The irregular effect is part of the game and perfectly imitates the colors and veins of natural wood, convincing us at first sight.
A new element that perfectly mimics natural wood is vinyl flooring. The manufacture of this material is made of continuous plastic, the outer surface of which is printed or engraved with the specific appearance of wood in this case. It's another alternative that offers better conditions of application and resistance, easy to maintain and very durable as it is very resistant to water and abrasion. It is also anti static and is sterilized, so it does not develop fungi or bacteria. Ideal for areas such as the kitchen and bathrooms.
Turning to vinyl floors as an alternative to natural wood is a great idea, as proof we show you this example in which the floor of the kitchen has been coated with a vinyl that realistically imitates wood. A rustic effect is achieved thanks to the versatility of a material that can be easily mimicked to match any ambiance and decoration.
Laminate is one of the most popular types of flooring in India's homes in recent years. Its origin dates back to the 1970s, in Sweden, and since then it has gradually established itself as one of the most comfortable and simple options to imitate natural wood. It is similar to parquet and is made from a wood conglomerate with a laminated surface. The cost of laminate is low and although its durability is inferior to the parquet, with the appropriate care, we can extend its life much longer.
Another variant of laminate flooring is the one that we present you in the floor of this image, whose material is made from panels of wood fibers adhered and pressed. The most superficial panel, which is visible, is a layer on which has been printed with an image that reproduces the appearance of the type of wood we choose, in this case oak. Lastly, the wide range of finishes and tonalities that this type of material offers is fantastic.
Thanks to the new technologies of digitized printing, in the manufacture of stoneware and porcelain floors, an irregular effect is obtained that perfectly mimics the exterior appearance of wood. The veins and knots are so characteristic of the nature of wood and can be reproduced without difficulty on the tiles, creating a real sensation of treading on an authentic wooden floor. Suitable even for an office.
As we have mentioned, ceramic floors can reproduce even the smallest detail thanks to the new printing technologies on tiles. In the image, we see the details in a ceramic floor that perfectly mimics the appearance of oak so much so that even the detail of the joints is perceived with absolute naturalness.
Finally, we finish our book of ideas on floors that imitate wood with this example of stoneware floor, which takes advantage of the mixture of shades to highlight the appearance of wood and camouflage its true identity. An example of all the possibilities that can be developed with a durable material that is also very easy to maintain.
