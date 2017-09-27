Retro meets regal in this Noida residence

There was a reason for the designs and principles on which ancient architecture was based. It largely took into account the climatic conditions and topography of a location besides the obvious concerns of aesthetics. This residence in the heart of hot and dry Noida combines the best of modern construction with the traditional tenets of architecture to create a home that is not only visually striking but is also crafted to create naturally cool interiors and a façade that blends in with the surroundings. This beautiful home christened The Minaret House is visualised by Chaukor Studio, architects based in Noida.
As the name suggests, the prime feature of this building is the tall ‘wind tower’ or Minaret that channels natural movement of air to keep the interiors fresh and cool. The natural clay finish to the entire structure has a freshness that makes it seem very much at home with the greenery around it.
The traditional use of ‘jali’ work or lattice screens in the wind tower area is not only regal in appearance but is responsible for allowing free flow of wind into the house keeping it cool in all climatic conditions.
The pillars and tiers of the facade is another feature that is in keeping with the hot weather in Delhi and lends an aristocratic look to this spacious residence.
In keeping with the traditional exteriors, the interiors also sport a vintage look with elegant fans and a ceiling design seen in heritage structures. The large French windows allow natural light to brighten up the living room with its retro furniture.
In this sitting area, an old world charm is brought in with the use of the floral cushions and the light pastel blinds. The beige sofas and the cream coloured ceiling are brilliantly colour co-ordinated to complement the theme.
The white square ceiling design with spot lights is quite traditional in design but it frames a very modern entertainment unit and an attached bar area.
One area of the house that is not in keeping with the retro theme is the kids’ room which is trendy and stylishwith laminates and a bunk bed. The design of the bunk bed is quite smart, allowing for a playful look while crafting ample space for storage and play.
An elegantly decorated private area with his and her wash basins, large mirror, an artful ceiling with warm lighting and a walk-in wardrobe, leading up to a tastefully designed bath area
This bedroom with its patterned ceiling underlines the overall theme of classic elegance that runs throughout the house. The love seat in the window is a charming addition that is made practical with storage provided underneath.
