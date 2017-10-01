Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Mandir designs for flats and apartments

Mr. Praveen. , Insign Insign Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Limestone Metallic/Silver
Prayer and devotion are an integral part of any Indian home and family. While designing a home, we usually are so caught up with the interior and detailing of every other room that we conveniently forget to design a pooja space. Apart from that in a flat a major restriction is the limited space and it is practically impossible to design a room just for pooja. But that doesn’t deter the flat owner from assigning a pooja unit in their home. We the Homify professionals have designed a few fabulous pooja spaces that will blend beautifully with the interior of the home. Just have a look and get inspired!

​1. Watching from above

Living Area homify Modern living room Grey
A temple of God hung in the corner of the living space watches the resident of the home from above. The area below the temple has been slightly elevated to mark it as a separate unit dedicated for pooja and meditation.

​2. The Zen corner

Mr. Praveen. , Insign Insign Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Limestone Metallic/Silver
A peaceful quite niche in the flat is sufficient to build a temple. Paint the pooja space in a different colour from the rest of the room. Show your creativity and design your own pooja space or just copy it from here. It is pious and pure!

​3. The door to sprituality

SNN Raj Serenity, 2 BHK - Mr. Deepak, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Tropical style living room
An elevated wooden floor, a wooden door in the shape of a temple, bells hanging from the door and statues of God in the niches; it is a smart way to build your temple in a limited space.

4. Mandir on a table

Residence in Goregaon, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
An artistically designed table, glass top fixed on the wall and the statues of the God; the mandir is so well designed that it will surely become the centre piece of the décor.

5. Carvings on the wood

homify Modern walls & floors
Make the mandir special with some intricately carved wood decorating the pooja space. Keep the images of God on a marble top fixed on this beautiful wooden wall. It is fascinating!

​6. Room within a room

Spiritual Graphics, BION Creations Pvt. Ltd. BION Creations Pvt. Ltd. Modern walls & floors
A beautiful carved wooden partition hides the mandir behind it and at the same time it also provides the privacy one needs while praying to God.

​7. House of God

homify Modern walls & floors
Why not design your mandir so that it just becomes the part of your interior? Take a clue from here and construct a house for God in your flat.

Decorate your pooja space to begin the festival month well: 10 images of Pooja rooms to start the month well 

How to decorate rooms without windows? - 6 brilliant ideas!
Do you think that these are really beautiful and creatively designed pooja space for flats? Let us know your thoughts below.


