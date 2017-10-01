7 Mandir designs for flats and apartments

Prayer and devotion are an integral part of any Indian home and family. While designing a home, we usually are so caught up with the interior and detailing of every other room that we conveniently forget to design a pooja space. Apart from that in a flat a major restriction is the limited space and it is practically impossible to design a room just for pooja. But that doesn’t deter the flat owner from assigning a pooja unit in their home. We the Homify professionals have designed a few fabulous pooja spaces that will blend beautifully with the interior of the home. Just have a look and get inspired!
A temple of God hung in the corner of the living space watches the resident of the home from above. The area below the temple has been slightly elevated to mark it as a separate unit dedicated for pooja and meditation.
A peaceful quite niche in the flat is sufficient to build a temple. Paint the pooja space in a different colour from the rest of the room. Show your creativity and design your own pooja space or just copy it from here. It is pious and pure!
An elevated wooden floor, a wooden door in the shape of a temple, bells hanging from the door and statues of God in the niches; it is a smart way to build your temple in a limited space.
An artistically designed table, glass top fixed on the wall and the statues of the God; the mandir is so well designed that it will surely become the centre piece of the décor.
Make the mandir special with some intricately carved wood decorating the pooja space. Keep the images of God on a marble top fixed on this beautiful wooden wall. It is fascinating!
A beautiful carved wooden partition hides the mandir behind it and at the same time it also provides the privacy one needs while praying to God.
Why not design your mandir so that it just becomes the part of your interior? Take a clue from here and construct a house for God in your flat.
Decorate your pooja space to begin the festival month well: 10 images of Pooja rooms to start the month well