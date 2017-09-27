15 pictures of comfortable small kitchen for Indian homes

Kitchen, it won’t be an exaggeration if we say that it is the hub of any family home. It is a place where families gather to cook, eat, laugh, discuss about their day and work, or in simple words… celebrate and make memories around food and gossip. If the kitchen is large, we still have the freedom to design it comfortably. But when the space is small or limited, it takes lot of brainstorming to design an aesthetically done smart and fully functional comfortable kitchen. Well… our professional kitchen planners have made your work quite easy. Just have a look at these 15 amazing pictures that we have compiled for you. It will give you brilliant ideas to make best use of the space available.
Have a look!
A well designed kitchen is definitely a happy space. L-shaped counter with floor and wall cabinets, chimney, a full length cabinet with inbuilt space for oven and microwave; it is perfect. The icing on the cake is the color combination. You can never go wrong with white and chocolate!
Though it sound weird, but bring home a large refrigerator for your small kitchen. Create a space in the corner for it and your life in the kitchen will be quite organized. Always go for some soothing color for the kitchen. It will calm you down while cooking during long and harsh Indian summers.
The island and an unconventional design giving it an extension vertically, it would be a boon for a small kitchen. Two long bar tool is increasing the style quotient of this modern kitchen.
Choose the flooring tiles to make the kitchen look deep and attractive. It will create an illusion of space and will keep the mind distracted. Step into the beautiful kitchen where the color is so well coordinated that it will leave you mesmerized.
If a glass door in used in the kitchen instead of wooden it will feel spacious. Use the sliding door for some extra saving in the space and if you want to hide your small kitchen then go for the frosted glass.
Get inspiration from here and shine your kitchen to reflect from all over and create an illusion of large space. Isn’t it fabulous!
The white color kitchen looks peaceful and soothing. If the kitchen is small then light soothing color would surely make it pleasant. Break the monotony with a splash of a bold color or simply go for black. Black and white will always be trendy.
A wall is enough to make the small kitchen look stunning. Cover it with bright color mosaic tiles and complement it with white color wall and floor cabinets; your kitchen will sparkle with fresh energy.
One only needs some organizational skills to make the small kitchen comfortable and functional. Use every inch of space available sensibly, the result will amaze you.
Why not design something for some relaxed and casual conversation while preparing meal for the family? Openness of this kitchen is attractive and welcoming. Even the cabinets are aesthetically designed as per the requirement and convenience.
Normal is boring! Surprise yourself daily by designing the kitchen with a difference. Let the counter flow with the space as every inch is precious in a small kitchen. We can assure you that the small kitchen will look interestingly beautifully.
The rustic charm will attract all the Indians who want to revisit their childhood memories of grandparents home again and again. Bring home those precious memories and set the table for romantic meals.
Get the most out of the space and make as much of cabinets possible to keep the kitchen organized. It is important to keep the kitchen uncluttered to enjoy cooking for the family and friends.
L is the perfect shape for a small kitchen. It creates sufficient storage space to keep the kitchen organized and efficient and leave enough space for comfortable movement within the kitchen.
Chuck off the wall that separates the kitchen from the drawing-dining space and feel the difference. Suddenly the small kitchen will become large. Partition the kitchen with the rest of the area in style that will be convenient too. Take a clue from here and design your own space.
Get some ideas from this ideabook to keep your kitchen organized: 8 intelligent tricks that will keep your kitchen organized!