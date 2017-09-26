6 things to keep in mind while pulling down a wall

The first step in demolishing a wall is to check its thickness as this will guide us about the amount of work that will need to be undertaken and whether it is a simple partition or a load-bearing wall that serves an important structural function in the house.

If the room has a door, window or any other type of opening, it will only take a matter of seconds to ascertain the thickness of the wall by measuring the width of the jamb or the frame of the door or window. If it is less than 10 or 15 centimetres thick, then it is a partition that can be easily demolished.

If, on the contrary, there is no way to calculate the thickness by measuring an opening, a trick can be to strike the base of the wall with the fist. If the sound is hollow, it is most likely that it is a partition. However, when in doubt, consult with a professional.

If we find a load-bearing wall, the amount of it that we demolish should be limited to less than five feet in width, and there should be at least a one-metre section of a wall in between two openings.