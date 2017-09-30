An elegant and modern residence in Bangalore

Doing up your house in Bangalore can be a challenging task if you want your home to match the sublime mix of the modern and the traditional that is so representative of this bustling city. Faced with this challenge, the interior design team of Decor Dreams opted for a clean, contemporary look accentuated by chic wooden furniture that pairs well with the lush greenery surrounding the house. Let’s have a look!
The neat look of the handle-less cabinets gives a minimalist appearance to the kitchen. The subtle mosaic backsplash and slatted door add a classy touch while the little plants dotting the surfaces are cuteness itself!
As is typical of a Bangalore house, we have storage for footwear upon entering the house. The cool grey cabinet doors open to reveal elegant white shelves and the three intriguing staggered paintings above add a splash of dramatic colour. The door is uniquely designed, adding a dollop of style.
White and grey is a cool and elegant colour palette that breathes serenity in this cozy bedroom. The rustic look of the wardrobe looks stylish and the colourful art on the wall adds a vibrant note to the ambience.
From the curved classic design of the wooden bed to the attractive arrangement of cabinets, this bedroom is a charming living space.
This bedroom is a riot of pretty colors, creating a refreshing ambience. The dramatic multi-colored wall behind the comfortable bed is contrasted with a blue wall and stylish wooden furniture
Viewed from the other side, we see the pretty curtains that frame a gorgeous view of lush greenery. The windows ensure the entry of natural light and fresh air.
This bedroom is a sophisticated ensemble of design and colour. The cool walls and floor are teamed with stylish wooden furniture and rich maroon bedlinen. The floral arrangement on the bedside table is a pretty touch.
From this angle we see the play of patterns, from the vertical texture of the wardrobe to the interesting pattern of the wall to the subtle design of the rug. As in the other bedrooms, a vibrant accent feature - the colourful painting—adds vitality to the ambience.
A splendid view of greenery is as good as a gorgeous painting! The view of trees that adorns one wall is the best feature of this room!
The texture of the cabinets gives an effect of rustic chic, the gleaming appliances adding a modern note. There is more than enough storage space, as we can see.
Seen in entirety, this kitchen is a lovely environment for the one who cooks! Decor Dreams have done an excellent job of creating a simple, stylish and contemporary home.
