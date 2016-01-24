Furnish your home in Art Deco Style

A room doesn't need to be completely converted from ceiling to floor with Art Deco reminders, but only with a few markers to make it an inviting setting. However completing a set such as living room seating set in the lounge can bring charm and elegance to it. Here is the image of an dignified and cosy chair meant for any room of the home. The lustrous dark brown hue of the leather and the wooden frame with hints of reddish-brown offer a luxurious feel. This chair is a breath of fresh air when comparing it to the styles that are generally sold in furniture store which don't even come close to having as much character and elegance as the one shown here. One can only marvel at the beauty of this chair because an attention to detail is present when having a closer look at the arms of the chair and the upper part of the back. The colour tones as well as the angular and geometrical square shapes are the predominant factor of the overall design of this seat.