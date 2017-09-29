A creative and trendy Bangalore residence

Clean, contemporary lines spiced up with vibrant murals and cut work panels – what an ideal decor for a trendy Bangalore house! Today we’re going to have a look at a modern stylish residence that combines simplicity and functionality with creative art and fashionable elements. Designed by the very talented Interior Designers & Decorators team at Decor Dreams, this house is full of ingenious touches that take it to another level. Let’s take the tour!
The white and mustard colour palette is a striking choice for this sleek and functional modular kitchen. The convenient floating shelves below the cupboards are an excellent choice for storing items of daily use. There is a utility area outside as well.
Here is another example of the ingenuity used to add style to the living spaces. This intriguing arrangement of wooden glass-fronted cupboards and shelves lends oomph to the dining area, besides also serving the function of separating the dining area from the kitchen. The backlit tree on the exposed brick wall forms an accent piece that adds another spectacular element to the space.
The unique design of this television unit showcases a striking combination of black and white for the shelves while the television is mounted on a brown wooden panel. Adding beauty to the living room, we see a gorgeous white cut work partition that lifts the style quotient manifold.
What a stunning way to accessorise a room! The wooden tree art rising from the pebbles in the elegant planter is an innovative idea that adds pizzazz to the area without taking up space. The exposed brick wall completes the rustic effect beautifully.
Dollops of colour are an excellent way to add vitality to a simple room. The elegant white and brown palette is given a cheerful boost by means of the blue accents on the furniture, creating a soothing yet energising effect.
A walk-in closet is a wonderful way of combining a wardrobe with a dressing area. The white and brown décor looks elegant and there is plenty of storage space in the form of multiple shelves.
Seen from this side, we note the sleek and trendy light on the ceiling. There is sufficient storage space with a number of cupboards, drawers and shelves.
This vibrant mural next to the staircase is a breath-taking way to accessories the elegant wooden steps. Beautiful wall art adds style without occupying space!
The puja room exudes positive energy with a vibrant panel in bright colours that matches the wooden furniture. It is a lovely place for worship and gaining positive vibes to take you through the day.This is a beautiful example of a simple yet stylish contemporary house.
