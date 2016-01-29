Many times notorious people damage public property in the neighbourhood by offensive graffiti or defacement. This ruins the appearance of the neighbourhood. The New Year is a good time to beautify your neighbourhood and is the first step is to paint a vandalised wall which has become an eye sore.

The New Year is a good time for making new resolutions. Some of the DIY projects can be taken up as New Year's resolutions. These New Year's resolution DIY projects will not only give you a sense of accomplishment, but will also give you an opportunity to demonstrate your skills to your family and friends.Go ahead and start 2016 in a meaningful way. Happy DIY.