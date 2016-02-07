How to plan a spring garden in winter

The area around the spring garden could be a perfect place to spend some leisure time with the family, friends, and even alone. Spending some time overlooking the plants one has sown with their own hands, and watching them grow brings immense joy and satisfaction. Wooden furniture is a perfect choice. A few tables and a chair or even a wooden recliner would be a great idea. If the space allows, one can also install a hammock in the area.

A spring garden is truly a wonderful idea. It not only makes the landscape more natural and beautiful, it also contributes to one’s health with fresh and nutritious vegetables. Spring gardening in winter may not necessarily be easy but it is definitely fruitful.