A modern home in Mumbai for a happy family

Adding frames to doorways and walls can help to define them better and bring more attention to them. Pictured here, we see a unique way of framing with style using frames that don’t exactly fit, but slant at a funny angle instead. Since the whole hall has unusual angles anyway, these slanting frames enhance the eccentric shapes and layout present in this hall. Doesn’t it remind you of the song with the crooked man and the crooked house?

The stylish framing also gives the home a contemporary look which is unique in its own way. On the wall adjacent to the TV wall, we see the frames being used to create a huge family photo collage, adding a personal touch to the living space and making it more homely.