6 pictures of bedrooms designed by architects in Mumbai

As we mentioned earlier, bedrooms are highly personal spaces so it is not surprising when our personalities seem to rub off in our bedrooms. However, we all have different aspects to our personality as well. There’s the calm and cool version of you and there is the happy-go-lucky version of you as well, so make sure you pick the appropriate and suiting personality for your bedroom based on your needs.

If the bedroom is merely a place of relaxation for you, it might be a good idea to pick a calm and cool personality for your bedroom. However, if you like to use your bedroom to study or to work, a more vibrant personality might work better. Pictured here, we see a calm and cool bedroom with a minimalist design and soothing colours.