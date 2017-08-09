6 pictures of bedrooms designed by architects in Mumbai

A bedroom is a private place of relaxation and sleep. It is a refuge from the harsh realities of everyday life and a place to lay our heads down at the end of a long day. Bedrooms are highly personal places and it is normal to assume that parts of our personality will be reflected in the interior design of our bedrooms, this is what makes it interesting and unique. However, we all need a bit of inspiration now and then to spark new ideas and motivate us. So join us on this tour of 6 splendid bedrooms to be inspired and motivated to redesign your bedroom. These lovely, modern bedrooms are designed by PSquareDesigns, interior architects based in Mumbai, India. We hope you will be able to gather some inspiration and bright new ideas for your bedroom through this tour. Let’s check out some of these beautiful bedrooms shall we?
As we mentioned earlier, bedrooms are highly personal spaces so it is not surprising when our personalities seem to rub off in our bedrooms. However, we all have different aspects to our personality as well. There’s the calm and cool version of you and there is the happy-go-lucky version of you as well, so make sure you pick the appropriate and suiting personality for your bedroom based on your needs.
If the bedroom is merely a place of relaxation for you, it might be a good idea to pick a calm and cool personality for your bedroom. However, if you like to use your bedroom to study or to work, a more vibrant personality might work better. Pictured here, we see a calm and cool bedroom with a minimalist design and soothing colours.
Nature lovers will appreciate the design of this bedroom as it has a natural feel to it with its harmonious green walls and wood inspired fabric blinds. Geometrical straight lines cut through the room here and there, creating a consistent pattern throughout the room. The geometrical patterns on the fake ceiling are highlighted with lights. The double sized bed has an extra-large sleeping platform which is convenient for placing things next to the bed no matter which side of the bed you’re on.
One look at this bedroom and you know it must be a girl’s right? It’s probably the teddy bear and the pink hearts on the blanket which give this bedroom that feminine touch. The red accent wall behind the bed also further enhances the rosy, girly feeling this room evokes. Notice that this room has circular patterns repeated throughout the room instead of geometrical patterns like the bedroom before. Circular patterns are more organic and feminine in nature, making it an appropriate and suiting pattern for this particular bedroom.
If you’re not a big fan of colours, a black and white bedroom might be the right idea for you. It is fairly easy to design a bedroom based on the contrasting colours of black and white as they are one of the most common colours when it comes to furnishing and decoration. As you can see, all types of patterns are present in this black and white bedroom including stripes, checkers, and circular shapes. This bedroom manages to pull off all those different patterns without looking too busy as there are zero decorations and no colours except for black and white.
Adult bedrooms sometimes tend to look a bit too serious, and it’s difficult to relax in a room which is too stiff. So take some ideas from the cheerful bedroom pictured here to add some fun to your room. Find a colourful blanket you like, pick out some funky wallpaper, and add some patterned fabric blinds to jazz up your bedroom a little. You can choose one dominant colour such as the red colour chosen here or choose to have more than a few colours as your theme colours for the room.
Pictured here, we see once again the use of patterned fabric blinds, a trend that seems to be taking over the traditional need for curtains. You can even match the wallpaper with the blinds as you see here for a more wholesome and professional looking interior design. Browse through bedroom designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
We recommend designing the guest room to be as neutral as possible in terms of the colours and patterns used. This is because the guest room should be able to accommodate different sorts of people, so it should be “mainstream” in a way. Pictured here, we see a bedroom with very little colour except for bits of brown and beige. The single bed and the use of minimal colour and decorations give this bedroom a spacious, welcoming feel. We hope you have enjoyed the tour of these 6 splendid bedrooms as much as we have. For more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at a home dressed in shades of brown.