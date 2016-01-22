A modest home with added surprise

A typical Indian home usually consists of some elements of brass or bronze. In this case, the sofa set is made out of an unique bronze colored material, giving the living room a shine which blends in with its earthy tones. Contemporary curtains with a striking color contrast match the modern style of the sofa set. A feeling of flow is created in the hall as the dark borders on the curtains mirror the dark wooden borders on the ceiling

The layout of the hall is close and intimate with the living room and the dining area in the same area. This gives it a cosy, casual feel where you can just be at the table having a meal, while he sits on the couch, and you both can chat or watch TV. In general, the colours and lighting used in this hall also creates a warm, down to earth feeling.