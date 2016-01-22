A modest home with added surprise

A home is definitely a place to cherish. Having a shelter over your head is one thing, but having a cosy, comfortable home where you can relax and rejuvenate after a hard day’s work is another feeling altogether. Having a home sweet home is one of the best feelings in the world. A home is more than a building and a roof over your head, it is the resting place of the soul, it is where the spirit goes to be refreshed. It is no big surprise that people spend so much time, effort, and money into making their homes the perfect place to go back to. Today we’re going to take a tour of a home to cherish designed by PSquareDesigns, interior architects based in Mumbai. We hope you will be able to gather some inspiration and ideas for your home through this tour. Let’s check out this beautiful home shall we?
A typical Indian home usually consists of some elements of brass or bronze. In this case, the sofa set is made out of an unique bronze colored material, giving the living room a shine which blends in with its earthy tones. Contemporary curtains with a striking color contrast match the modern style of the sofa set. A feeling of flow is created in the hall as the dark borders on the curtains mirror the dark wooden borders on the ceiling
The layout of the hall is close and intimate with the living room and the dining area in the same area. This gives it a cosy, casual feel where you can just be at the table having a meal, while he sits on the couch, and you both can chat or watch TV. In general, the colours and lighting used in this hall also creates a warm, down to earth feeling.
Bright lights elegantly radiate throughout the room, giving it a warm, welcoming glow that puts everything in perfect light. The bright lights make the hall seem more spacious than it actually is, and the shiny white tiles used for the flooring add to the feeling of spaciousness. Velvety chocolate sofas sit pretty, looking inviting as the creamy walls let you sink in deeper into the comfort and warmth of the soothing ambiance in the room. The TV wall is a minimalist designed focal wall with metallic influences defined by light. Browse through living room designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Purple lights seem to be a big interior design trend for living rooms in Indian homes, and pictured here we see it beautifully spicing up the bedroom. After all a purple bedroom without purple lights would just be awkward right? Mainly subdued shades of purple, paint this bedroom in soothing waves of relaxation, except for the bright purple light near the curtain railing, adding a cheerful vibrancy to the room. The purple accent wall behind the bed is also highlighted with a bluish purplish light.
A modern kitchen is a great way to bring some youth and freshness to the home. But what makes a modern kitchen anyway? Most modern kitchens today are composed of modular kitchens put together in various different layouts depending on the size and shape of your kitchen. Colourful kitchen cabinets are hip and trendy but so are these cool, shiny black and white cabinets. This kitchen looks up to date and trendy, but still preserves some of that traditional conservativeness, which seems to be the perfect balance for an Indian kitchen. The peach coloured tiles on the kitchen wall and the yellow lighting add a sense of warmth and cosiness in the kitchen, making it homely and welcoming.
Contrary to popular belief, a kid’s bedroom doesn’t always have to be super colorful. In fact, it may not be a good idea to design a super colourful bedroom for your child if he or she is very hyperactive; this is because bright colors will produce extra stimulation. So consider choosing more soothing colors such as blue or green for a calmer effect. Another option is to focus on a custom design for the kid’s bedroom instead, as pictured here. Pictured here, we see a huge black and white photograph of the kid or bedroom owner framed by the wooden headboards of the bed. There is not much colour in this room, but it’s much more personal than most children’s rooms, making it comforting and cozy. Just add a few teddy bears, and you have the childish element of a kid’s bedroom intact.
Finally we arrive at the golden bedroom, and what a spectacular sight it is indeed. This grand bedroom dazzles in all sorts of shiny gold coloured embellishments. The metallic golden coloured material used behind the bed is matched with the golden colour on the door and cupboard, while the bedding is also a beautiful golden colour with touches of a delicious chocolate brown. This bedroom makes you feel like royalty with its sense of luxuriousness pampering you from every corner. We hope you enjoyed the tour of this beautiful home as much as we did. For more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at an ultra stylish home full of surprises.