A vibrant Mumbai family home

The clients requested for an interior design with vibrant colours, and that's exactly what they got as you will see on this tour today. PSquareDesigns, interior architects in Mumbai designed this vibrant family home you are about to see. The average sized family home has three bedrooms, one hall, and one kitchen. Essentially, the home looks like a typical modern Indian home with its colourful lights and minimalist design. Join us on this tour to gather some inspiration and ideas for your very own home modifications. Let's check out this vibrant family home shall we?
As you can see, the interior architects have experimented with lights and colours to create a vibrant atmosphere in the hall. We call it the vibrant square because of the design element of the square flows with the flat shape on the ceiling, giving the home a modern touch and a contemporary look. Notice that the purple lights have also been made to match the purple curtains and upholstery on the sofa set, creating a continuous flow of vibrant color. The dining area is also defined by a square of purple lights on the ceiling, spreading the unique design element of this home to all parts of the house.
Inspiration comes in many shapes and sizes, however glowing inspiration like the one you see in the picture here sets an impression that sticks and makes a significant impact on the aesthetics of the whole house. Here, the TV wall has been framed and highlighted with a glowing purplish light, bringing attention and life to the entertainment area.
The kitchen is a very important part of a family home. It can be said that it is the center of the home as it is where food is prepared and the family sustains itself. Pictured here, we see a spacious kitchen which is fully furnished and equipped.The white and grey colours help to brighten up the space and
add even more space. There are also plenty of storage cabinets to ensure that there is enough space to store everything and avoid the unwanted clutter in the kitchen.
This neutral colored bedroom is composed of very soothing colours such as cream with hints of purple and blue. The neutral colours make the bedroom suitable for either gender—male or female, hence this bedroom can be said to have a gender neutral design. Other elements such as the use of patterned fabric blinds instead of traditional flowing curtains also add a touch of gender neutrality to the bedroom as blinds seem more neutral and less feminine than curtains. Browse through bedroom designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
This bedroom is designed in a more formal manner, although a bit younger and more elegant than the one before. One of the main elements that adds elegance to this bedroom is the classic white padded headboard with a light to accentuate its sleek design. We hope you have enjoyed the tour of this vibrant family home as much as we have.