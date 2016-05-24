A vibrant Mumbai family home

As you can see, the interior architects have experimented with lights and colours to create a vibrant atmosphere in the hall. We call it the vibrant square because of the design element of the square flows with the flat shape on the ceiling, giving the home a modern touch and a contemporary look. Notice that the purple lights have also been made to match the purple curtains and upholstery on the sofa set, creating a continuous flow of vibrant color. The dining area is also defined by a square of purple lights on the ceiling, spreading the unique design element of this home to all parts of the house.