A single family private residence in Ahmedabad

The pole leads down from a work station up in a wooden loft area. What better way to stoke a kid’s imagination and make every day seem like an adventure? In addition to the pole, staggered grips are also provided in the wall for when they would rather climb than slide down. An attractive lamp shade and white bean bag add to the overall character of the room. Smart ideas for smart homes on our upcoming home tours –stay tuned!

