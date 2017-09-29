A single family private residence in Ahmedabad

Very often we see that homes carry a single theme throughout in the interiors. This happens when the family leaves it entirely to the interior designers to create a great looking home. But a home that bears the signature of every single person in the family is one that works closely with the designers to ensure there is a corner for each person that makes them happy and relaxed in their own individual way. This is one such home in Ahmedabad, designed to the family’s tastes by architects A New Dimension
A similar colour scheme is followed in the dining area where the mirror-finish marble floors and the wood and white walls are in striking contrast with the two dining chairs that are part of the white dining set. The staircase has a steel and glass balustrade all of which are in keeping with the very contemporary look of this house.
This stylishly modern living room has a bit of magic with the use of recessed lighting in the false ceiling. The sober dark leather sofa sits well with the white walls and the solid wood TV unit. A red splattered white rug on the floor creates a visual distraction from the otherwise formal look of the room.
It is rare to see a kitchen that is done up entirely in white and this one is a good example of why it is a great choice. It gives it a striking pristine appearance and the maroon cabinets make a good highlight feature. Sliding glass doors give the illusion of an open kitchen.
A quirky hand shaped sofa adds a playful element to the bedroom which has both dark wood and white laminate in the false ceiling. The bed is placed against the windows which gives it a sort of alcove feel. Sheer drapes frame the windows while two pieces of art brighten the walls in this room.
A clever division is brought about between the bed area and the work area of the room by the simple device of using dark wood with spotlights in the false ceiling. A work desk is also seen in a corner. The TV unit is very eye catching in dark wood.
Which kid would not want a fun and quirky room like this? The bed area is designed around a pole like the one seen in fire stations in cartoons.
The pole leads down from a work station up in a wooden loft area. What better way to stoke a kid’s imagination and make every day seem like an adventure? In addition to the pole, staggered grips are also provided in the wall for when they would rather climb than slide down. An attractive lamp shade and white bean bag add to the overall character of the room. Smart ideas for smart homes on our upcoming home tours –stay tuned!
