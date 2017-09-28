A township for secure and green living in Thrissur, Kerala

It is a question that many people who are planning to invest in a home grapple with – independent residential unit or apartment? The first gives you the advantage of open spaces and a touch of green while the latter offers superior facilities and security. But what if you could have both? That is exactly what a township project like Elite La Pristine by Green Canopy Innovations, architects, offer in Thrissur in verdant Kerala. It is a villa project in a gated community that offers all the advantages of apartment living but in beautiful, green surroundings.
Though the sloping roofs have a traditional style, the rest of the villas sport a very modern look. Even the car park is well designed to not stand apart from the individual residential units. The entrance has a charming cottage style look
As seen here, the elevation of these villas is in traditional gable style while the rest of the building sports clean and contemporary looks. The glass and steel facades are trendy and modern. The patches of green seen all around are refreshing and invigorating. Each unit has a glass fronted balcony that looks stylish and modern
The use of dark wood colour on portions of the exterior walls and the compound walls makes these houses truly blend in with the surrounding greenery. The large French windows in the balcony capture the light and air. There is an American cottage style that is followed in the exterior design.
Though the villas in the township sport a uniform design, individual units are customized to small degrees without interrupting the visual symmetry. The tiles and gabled roofs form the basic pattern that is used throughout
The entrance to the township is elegant and modern. The entry arch is in a very stylish design. It gives a great first impression of the township that is laid out vibrant and green right from the gate onwards.
The outstanding feature of a well-designed township is the pleasing symmetry of the layout. While each unit is strikingly green and elegant by itself, together they offer a treat for the eyes especially when there is so much natural beauty included within the aesthetically designed township. The lower part of the roof serves as an effective sunshade to the balcony beneath it. The brick portions of the wall add another element of traditional charm.
