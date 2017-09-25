How to choose material for the facade of a house

Although we learn from childhood that what is important is the interior, we have found an exception to this saying: the facades. Conceived as the shell of a building or house, the facade is the letter of presentation and canvas, where different artistic and architectural styles are shaped. The facade also gives us clues about the interior, its style, its architecture and its history. Traditionally, facades constituted the structure of the building (load walls), being the reason why the opening of holes was very limited. Its evolution has always been centered in this fact, in trying to obtain bigger surfaces by which to illuminate the interior. It was with the introduction of steel and reinforced concrete in the construction, when the facades were freed of their supporting function, giving rise to the free facades.

We could make endless classifications of facades, based on its composition, style, decoration, design, time… But today we will address this issue from the point of view of materials . With the advance of technology, the use of unusual and revolutionary materials is becoming more common. Let's check out the materials that make up the facades of today shall we?