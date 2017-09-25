14 perfect stairs models for small houses

Stairs are more than just an element that connects the levels in a home. When designed well, they can even become a decorative highlight of the house. Stairs for 2-story houses come in several styles, and they also differ based upon the material used and size.

Today, we focus on size and will show you 14 stair designs that fit perfectly in small or medium-sized houses. They all look spectacular, each with a unique style, and can radically change the look of your home.

Let your stairs be more than just a functional element in your home.