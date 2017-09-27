Your browser is out-of-date.

A dream home in Bangalore

Justwords
RESIDENCE, Rubenius Rustic style living room
Building a dream home is one of the biggest sources of joy for anyone. Given the opportunity to create the gorgeous, spacious home you’ve dreamed about, it’s wise to take the assistance of a professional to make sure you get your perfect decor. Today we’ll take a look at acharming residence designed by interior designers and decorators Rubens in Bangalore. This lovely home exudes rustic style and sophistication and will give you many ideas for your own dream home. Let’s take the tour!

A living room with rustic pizzazz

RESIDENCE, Rubenius Classic style living room
The living room is a spectacular space that showcases a rustic decor executed with style. Fashionably designed rustic wooden furniture and accessories create a charming ambience while the boat on the wall is a masterly accessory.

Warm and cheery décor

RESIDENCE, Rubenius Living roomSofas & armchairs
Here’s a closer view of the beautifully carved coffee table in the living room, complemented by elegant wooden chairs and a plush red sofa that adds a splash of vibrant colour.

Classy rustic accessories

RESIDENCE, Rubenius Classic style living room
The beauty of a rustic decor is made abundantly clear on this side of the living room. The comfortable chaise lounge surrounded by an array of striking rustic accessories is a delightful sight. The creatively designed lamps meld perfectly with the decor while the recessed lighting adds a trendy touch.

An innovative nook

RESIDENCE, Rubenius Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
The tree art on the wall, cute wooden table with striking accessories and uniquely designed door come together to make a charming nook.

Ingenious illumination

RESIDENCE, Rubenius Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Using the tree art on the wall as a lamp is an ingenious touch indeed! What a dramatic effect in the evening!

A bright and airy family room

RESIDENCE, Rubenius Modern living room
A neutral palette brightened by splashes of colour and dramatic wall art makes this a comfortable and cheery family room. Large windows ensure plenty of natural light and fresh air.


Seamless design

RESIDENCE, Rubenius Modern living room
What a lovely idea to separate the dining area from the sitting area by means of an open wooden partition. The intriguing design on the walls, potted plant and neat, comfortable furniture make for an attractive, cosy ambience.

Rustic chic

RESIDENCE, Rubenius Rustic style living room
What a quaint library! The wooden furniture and brick wall infuse the space with rustic oomph! This area is the epitome of cozy comfort.

A unique powder room

RESIDENCE, Rubenius Modern conservatory
Taking creativity to another level altogether, an old barrel has been used as the base of the washbasin in the powder room! The wooden frame and slatted shutters of the mirror perfectly complement this rustic look.

A beautiful balcony

RESIDENCE, Rubenius Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
A balcony garden is a wonderful creation! The artificial grass and rustic chairs are ideal for relaxing on while enjoying the superb view with a cup of tea! The team of professionals at Rubens has done a stellar job of creating a rustic paradise in a lavish home by combining wooden furniture and rustic accessories within a charming and fashionable decor.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


