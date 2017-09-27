A dream home in Bangalore

A balcony garden is a wonderful creation! The artificial grass and rustic chairs are ideal for relaxing on while enjoying the superb view with a cup of tea! The team of professionals at Rubens has done a stellar job of creating a rustic paradise in a lavish home by combining wooden furniture and rustic accessories within a charming and fashionable decor.

If you like this home tour, you are sure to like this one too. Read A classy home in Bangalore with mesmerizing interiors