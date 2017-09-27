A dream home in Bangalore

Building a dream home is one of the biggest sources of joy for anyone. Given the opportunity to create the gorgeous, spacious home you’ve dreamed about, it’s wise to take the assistance of a professional to make sure you get your perfect decor. Today we’ll take a look at acharming residence designed by interior designers and decorators Rubens in Bangalore. This lovely home exudes rustic style and sophistication and will give you many ideas for your own dream home. Let’s take the tour!
The living room is a spectacular space that showcases a rustic decor executed with style. Fashionably designed rustic wooden furniture and accessories create a charming ambience while the boat on the wall is a masterly accessory.
Here’s a closer view of the beautifully carved coffee table in the living room, complemented by elegant wooden chairs and a plush red sofa that adds a splash of vibrant colour.
The beauty of a rustic decor is made abundantly clear on this side of the living room. The comfortable chaise lounge surrounded by an array of striking rustic accessories is a delightful sight. The creatively designed lamps meld perfectly with the decor while the recessed lighting adds a trendy touch.
The tree art on the wall, cute wooden table with striking accessories and uniquely designed door come together to make a charming nook.
Using the tree art on the wall as a lamp is an ingenious touch indeed! What a dramatic effect in the evening!
A neutral palette brightened by splashes of colour and dramatic wall art makes this a comfortable and cheery family room. Large windows ensure plenty of natural light and fresh air.
What a lovely idea to separate the dining area from the sitting area by means of an open wooden partition. The intriguing design on the walls, potted plant and neat, comfortable furniture make for an attractive, cosy ambience.
What a quaint library! The wooden furniture and brick wall infuse the space with rustic oomph! This area is the epitome of cozy comfort.
Taking creativity to another level altogether, an old barrel has been used as the base of the washbasin in the powder room! The wooden frame and slatted shutters of the mirror perfectly complement this rustic look.
A balcony garden is a wonderful creation! The artificial grass and rustic chairs are ideal for relaxing on while enjoying the superb view with a cup of tea! The team of professionals at Rubens has done a stellar job of creating a rustic paradise in a lavish home by combining wooden furniture and rustic accessories within a charming and fashionable decor.
