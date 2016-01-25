The Best Heating System for Your House; Make Your Choice!

In the cold winter months of the year, with the wind, rain and snow outside, it is wonderful to relax in the warmth of our homes. If we have a good heating system in our home, we can simply forget about the cold weather outside.But what to do if you don't have an adequate home heating system? With so many options for home heating, how do we choose the best heating for our house? There are a few things to consider when choosing the best heating for your house. One of the most important considerations is cost, what will it cost to buy and install your heating as well as the ongoing running costs. There are also considerations about the type of heating; will it be environmentally friendly? Will it be safe? Will it be easy to use? Will it heat all the areas in the house that need to be heated? There are many types of heating systems available today; gas, electric, oil, pellet stoves, solar and the new infrared technology. homify has done the research and has brought you the top 6 ways to heat your home.
Oil based central heating systems have been used around the world for many decades. These heating systems function much the same way as the gas type heating system; an oil fueled boiler heating water to the correct temperature, then sends the heated water via radiators throughout the house. Individual radiators can be turned on or off depending on the needs of each area of the house. Oil heaters have shown to be a very efficient form of heating, being 90% efficient. However, oil heaters can be expensive and disruptive to install. They can also require a considerable amount of space for the storage tank. It should also be noted that oil produces carbon dioxide when burnt and so is not considered an environmentally friendly heating option.
When considering what heating to install in a new, or existing house, it is important to consider the environmental impact. Gas heating is one of the most environmentally friendly forms of heating. There are many types of gas heating systems available; log fires, individual heaters, gas flued heaters, portable gas heaters and traditional radiators. Gas radiators are run by heating water in a boiler and circulating the water to radiators throughout the house. These can be managed by turning individual radiators on or off. This form of heating produces less carbon emissions and is cheaper to run than most other forms of home heating. Individual radiators can differ in size and type. Modern radiators come in a variety of materials, sizes and designs. These radiators are made by K8Radiatori in Italy.
There are many types of electric heating options. Many of these options are economic to establish, but costly in running. One very efficient type of electric heating system is heat mat underfloor heating. Underfloor heating works by placing electric coils beneath the floor. Using the principle of heat rising, the warmth rises through the floor and radiated throughout the room. There are many advantages to electric underfloor heating; it is easy to install or retrofit to a house, it is cheaper to install than other heating alternatives, it is comparable with renewable energy sources and there is no need to take up space with external heating units. Electric underfloor heating produces a more consistent temperature than other forms of heating. This type of heating works best with stone, ceramic or tiles floors, but can be used with timber, linoleum or carpet.
The home heating world is abuzz with news of the environmentally friendly heating alternative; the pellet stove. Pellet stoves are more efficient and have fewer particle emissions than most traditional home heating options. But what exactly are pellet stoves? Pellet stoves are stoves that burn either compressed wood or biomass pellets to create heat for residential spaces. Pellet stoves require very little maintenance, they are fed fuel from a storage hopper at the back of the stove and have a constant flame that requires no adjustments. Although pellet stoves have their drawbacks; many pellet stoves rely on electricity and pellets can sometimes be difficult to find. Pellet stoves can be a wonderful way to heat a home as they are very fuel efficient, producing more heat than almost all other heating products. They are also very environmentally friendly as they use the byproducts of the wood milling process.
One of the most recent developments in solar energy is the solar air heater. The solar air heater provides an excellent way to heat your house completely naturally. The solar air heater works by drawing heated air from a roof mounted unit into the house. It comprises of three parts; a heat box that heats air using a high efficiency heat transference system, a solar PV fan and a connector to the interior of the house. The heat transference system heats the air, the PV fan, activated only when the sun is out, draws the heated hot air into the house. This system uses no power to operate, and as such is completely environmentally friendly. On the downside, it does require sunlight to provide an adequate supply of warm air. This may be unsuitable for extreme cold climates.
Another new technology in the home heating market is nano-infrared heating, although this technology is far from new. Infrared heating is one of the oldest forms of heating known to man. Humans Neanderthal ancestors used this technology warming themselves by a fire. Essentially infrared heating is radiated heat that heats objects rather than the air. This is similar to the warmth you feel from the sun, or from sitting close to a fireplace. When infrared waves hit a surface, heat is released, warming this surface, regardless of the temperature of air in the room. This means that the house is heated more evenly, with minimum temperature differences around the house. Modern technology means that these age old methods can be used to heat our modern homes. For more information about infrared heating see Nano-Heat.
When it is cold outside, a warm home is where we all want to be. Although what is the best way to heat our homes. There are so many types of heating systems available. It is important to choose the system that is right for your house. When choosing a heating system consider your budget, consider not only the initial costs, but the running costs of a system. Is it environmentally friendly? Is it safe to use with a young family? Will it heat all spaces it is needed? homify has found some great options for home heating. For more inspiration see Alternative Heating; PelletStoves