5 ways to cool a hot bedroom

Little can be done to avoid the heat on the street and sometimes the only option seems to stay at home. Enduring the heat during the day is not so serious but when the heat tightens so much that it is difficult to sleep, problems arise.

At homify we want to do our part and try to help you make the hot sweaty nights more bearable. For this we have gathered some tips that will prevent the heat from staying to sleep with you in the bedroom.