35 great ideas for stone and brick walls

Have you ever entered a house and thought—is something missing? Sometimes it is a simple detail, a personality trait, a style nuance or some differentiating element that gives character to the design. Stone and brick walls are an increasingly common resource, that just by occupying a few meters can completely change the image of a room.
In general, when we speak of stone walls, we distinguish two fundamental types: those of natural stone (usually slate or quartz) that provide some rustic air to spaces Natural stone involves a greater investment compared to reconstituted stone, depending on how much cement mixture is imitating the natural stone.
Another option is the brick wall, which is the most economical solution and fits equally well in kitchen and bathroom designs. Its diversity of presentations, from the classic red brick to the painted white, through a multitude of options, makes it ideal for any space. Whether used for the interior or exterior, in this book of ideas, we present to you more than thirty designs of stone and brick walls so that you turn your home into a space full of personality. Do you want to accompany us on this walk of inspiration?
The kitchen is as good a place as any other to introduce an element that adds a note of elegance and character. That is what happens with this reconstituted stone wall whose black color contrasts with the white of the furniture, creating a modern and sophisticated atmosphere.
Wide spaces can make it sometimes difficult to focus on one aspect of design. A reconstituted stone wall placed strategically in the living room can act as a focal point.
The natural stone walls are the ideal choice for those who want to give a rustic look to the design of your home. It is not necessary to cover all the walls with this material, a single wall in the dining room, as in this case, may be enough to transfer the rustic charm to the space.
The stairway area is often one of the busiest points in houses with more than one floor. However, its particular structure makes it sometimes difficult to decorate. One more than successful option may be the placement of a natural stone wall like this slate.
Niches have become an increasingly sought after resource for interior design and decoration. These holes in the walls are aesthetically attractive, especially if what we place inside is a wall of natural stone and quartz as in this example.
Just as the mixture of materials results in aesthetically appealing combinations, the introduction of different styles into the same space can upgrade rooms with a special charm. That is what happens in this room in which the reconstituted stone wall adds a rustic touch to a room in which the modern lines of furniture offer an eclectic but very cozy atmosphere.
This is another example of how a resource that generally found in rustic environments, can appear in modern spaces creating incredible synergies. This kitchen has a brick wall that far from anchored in the past, sums up a modern approach that is completed with organic elements such as the large wooden table.
Can you imagine this room without the stone wall in the background? Yes, I probably would not say too much. Although the wood chosen for the floors partially counteracts the neutrality dominant in the furniture and decoration, the stone wall breaks the aseptic vision of the room, creating a cozy atmosphere.
The entrance or lobby is the first contact of any visitor with the interior of your home. That said, taking care of the look of this space is essential to make a good impression and provide a decent welcome. Placing a reconstituted stone wall in the lobby will be an ideal business card.
Are you a confessed lover of the presence of stone in the decoration of the home? So why limit your presence to a single wall? If you are determined to make natural stone lining the walls of your home, then a bedroom like this with all its walls dressed in this material might be most inspiring.
The natural stone wall of this bathroom is a perfect sign of the use of stone as a feature of the rustic style. Accompanied by wooden ceiling beams and other details such as furniture, toilets and even the niche colonized by a plant, make this bathroom a space full of charm of yesteryear.
Far from what it may seem, the stone walls can give spaces a unique warmth. Combined with other elements such as natural lighting or wood flooring and ceiling, it can create a very cozy space.
Lovers of interiors in white do not have to give up on stone and brick walls. In fact, this brick wall painted in white is one of the main elements of the design of this eclectic and full of character bedroom.
Although the rustic style is generally associated with the presence of brick and stone walls, the truth is that they are not exclusive patrimony of these tendencies. In fact, this kitchen includes a wall of effect of ceramic brick that confers a very contemporary character.
Its attributions are of the most varied: from decorative resources to elements to delimit spaces, passing through simple dividing walls but, considering its aesthetic component, the brick walls seen add up to another attribution, and they can become a perfect exhibitor of the charm of the interior design of your home.
Each of the walls of this attractive apartment are covered in natural stone. Contrary to what it may seem, the choice of this lining confers on the space a unique character that envelops, offering a cozy and intimate atmosphere.
There are recipes that can guarantee you a safe success. In this case, the natural stone wall is combined with pink granite floors, two ingredients with which the decoration is worthy of the best 'menus'.
Whether on one wall, two or ten, the charm of natural stone walls is undeniable. If you are one of those who bets on flooding their home with character and personality, do not forget to consider the possibility of placing a brick or stone wall for a sensational effect.
We hope you've gathered some helpful ideas here.