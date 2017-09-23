35 great ideas for stone and brick walls

Have you ever entered a house and thought—is something missing? Sometimes it is a simple detail, a personality trait, a style nuance or some differentiating element that gives character to the design. Stone and brick walls are an increasingly common resource, that just by occupying a few meters can completely change the image of a room.

In general, when we speak of stone walls, we distinguish two fundamental types: those of natural stone (usually slate or quartz) that provide some rustic air to spaces Natural stone involves a greater investment compared to reconstituted stone, depending on how much cement mixture is imitating the natural stone.

Another option is the brick wall, which is the most economical solution and fits equally well in kitchen and bathroom designs. Its diversity of presentations, from the classic red brick to the painted white, through a multitude of options, makes it ideal for any space. Whether used for the interior or exterior, in this book of ideas, we present to you more than thirty designs of stone and brick walls so that you turn your home into a space full of personality. Do you want to accompany us on this walk of inspiration?