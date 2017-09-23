Your browser is out-of-date.

35 great ideas for stone and brick walls

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Ex Pollaio a Torino, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Eclectic
Have you ever entered a house and thought—is something missing? Sometimes it is a simple detail, a personality trait, a style nuance or some differentiating element that gives character to the design. Stone and brick walls are an increasingly common resource, that just by occupying a few meters can completely change the image of a room.

In general, when we speak of stone walls, we distinguish two fundamental types: those of natural stone (usually slate or quartz) that provide some rustic air to spaces Natural stone involves a greater investment compared to reconstituted stone, depending on how much cement mixture is imitating the natural stone. 

Another option is the brick wall, which is the most economical solution and fits equally well in kitchen and bathroom designs. Its diversity of presentations, from the classic red brick to the painted white, through a multitude of options, makes it ideal for any space. Whether used for the interior or exterior, in this book of ideas, we present to you more than thirty designs of stone and brick walls so that you turn your home into a space full of personality. Do you want to accompany us on this walk of inspiration?

1. Stone in the kitchen

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

The kitchen is as good a place as any other to introduce an element that adds a note of elegance and character. That is what happens with this reconstituted stone wall whose black color contrasts with the white of the furniture, creating a modern and sophisticated atmosphere.

2. Reconstituted stone in the living room

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
BRANDO concept

BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

Wide spaces can make it sometimes difficult to focus on one aspect of design. A reconstituted stone wall placed strategically in the living room can act as a focal point.

3. Properly light the stone wall so that it does not go unnoticed inside the decoration of the living room

Wandverkleidung aus Holz, BS - Holzdesign BS - Holzdesign Modern living room
BS—Holzdesign

BS - Holzdesign
BS—Holzdesign
BS - Holzdesign

4. Natural stone in the dining room

Casa nel borgo, Lucia Bentivogli Architetto Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

The natural stone walls are the ideal choice for those who want to give a rustic look to the design of your home. It is not necessary to cover all the walls with this material, a single wall in the dining room, as in this case, may be enough to transfer the rustic charm to the space.

5. A reconstituted stone corridor will give life to a transit space

CASA 153 y 154, Baltera Arquitectura Baltera Arquitectura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Baltera Arquitectura

Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura

6. Slate for the staircase

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe

BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

The stairway area is often one of the busiest points in houses with more than one floor. However, its particular structure makes it sometimes difficult to decorate. One more than successful option may be the placement of a natural stone wall like this slate.


7. Niches made of natural stone

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

Niches have become an increasingly sought after resource for  interior design and decoration. These holes in the walls are aesthetically attractive, especially if what we place inside is a wall of natural stone and quartz as in this example.

8. The bathroom is also a perfect setting for natural stone walls, a detail that makes for a space full of character

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern bathroom
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

9. The combinations of different types of natural stone such as slate and quartz will allow you to create very attractive and colorful walls for your home

Realizzazioni per privati, Attività Edili Cameli Marco Attività Edili Cameli Marco Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

10. A successful mix of styles

Refúgio na Montanha - Casa Cor MG 2014, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Rustic style living room
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Just as the mixture of materials results in aesthetically appealing combinations, the introduction of different styles into the same space can upgrade rooms with a special charm. That is what happens in this room in which the reconstituted stone wall adds a rustic touch to a room in which the modern lines of furniture offer an eclectic but very cozy atmosphere.

11. Brick wall for the kitchen

SO EVI, DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE Modern kitchen
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

This is another example of how a resource that generally found in rustic environments, can appear in modern spaces creating incredible synergies. This kitchen has a brick wall that far from anchored in the past, sums up a modern approach that is completed with organic elements such as the large wooden table. 

12. Complete the presence of your reconstituted stone wall in the room with other elements that draw attention to it, such as a mirror

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern living room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

13. The corners of the house will not go unnoticed if it's decorated with a reconstituted stone wall and some lighting

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern living room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

14. A room with a lot of charm

Reforma de un apartamento en el centro de San Sebastian, EKIDAZU EKIDAZU Modern living room
EKIDAZU

EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU

Can you imagine this room without the stone wall in the background? Yes, I probably would not say too much. Although the wood chosen for the floors partially counteracts the neutrality dominant in the furniture and decoration, the stone wall breaks the aseptic vision of the room, creating a cozy atmosphere. 

15. A luxury entrance

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

The entrance or lobby is the first contact of any visitor with the interior of your home. That said, taking care of the look of this space is essential to make a good impression and provide a decent welcome. Placing a reconstituted stone wall in the lobby will be an ideal business card.

16. Slate walls can extend as a complement to the rest of walls at half height creating a charming surround effect

Reforma parcial vivienda RIELLS I VIABREA, ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP Rustic style living room
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

17. The fireplace area is a terrific space to place a stone wall in the living room

Esemble am Hang, Oliver Rieger Photography Oliver Rieger Photography Modern living room
Oliver Rieger Photography

Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

18. Stone, stone, stone

Rustico di Seravezza (Forte dei Marmi), Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi Rustic style bedroom
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

Are you a confessed lover of the presence of stone in the decoration of the home? So why limit your presence to a single wall? If you are determined to make natural stone lining the walls of your home, then a bedroom like this with all its walls dressed in this material might be most inspiring.

19. Natural stone in the bathroom

Casa Porto Saler. Formentera. 2000, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Rustic style bathroom
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

The natural stone wall of this bathroom is a perfect sign of the use of stone as a feature of the rustic style. Accompanied by wooden ceiling beams and other details such as furniture, toilets and even the niche colonized by a plant, make this bathroom a space full of charm of yesteryear.

20. The brick walls are an effective resource for small spaces in industrial style

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

21. Use a brick wall to define the different work areas inside your kitchen

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
Humphrey Munson

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork

Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

22. Natural stone wall in the living room

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style living room
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Far from what it may seem, the stone walls can give spaces a unique warmth. Combined with other elements such as natural lighting or wood flooring and ceiling, it can create a very cozy space.

23. You can also coat the exterior walls of your home with natural stone

CASA RM_PÓVOA DE VARZIM_2013, PFS-arquitectura PFS-arquitectura Minimalist houses
PFS-arquitectura

PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura

24. Passion for the target

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Lovers of interiors in white do not have to give up on stone and brick walls. In fact, this brick wall painted in white is one of the main elements of the design of this eclectic and full of character bedroom.

25. As with stone, brick walls will give your bathroom a point of distinction

London, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine Ceramica Rondine Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Brown
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

26. A charming kitchen

New York, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine Ceramica Rondine Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic White
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

Although the rustic style is generally associated with the presence of brick and stone walls, the truth is that they are not exclusive patrimony of these tendencies. In fact, this kitchen includes a wall of effect of ceramic brick that confers a very contemporary character.

27. Be seduced by the charm of a white brick wall and get ready to dream about the decor of your bedroom

SYPIALNIA, ZABRZE, grupa KMK sp. z o.o grupa KMK sp. z o.o Modern style bedroom
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

28. Splash the walls of your bedroom with natural stone to get a room that invites rest

Talamo di Corte Serena Morando - restauro di un immobile storico destinandolo a struttura ricettiva, Architetto Teresa Costalunga Architetto Teresa Costalunga Classic style bedroom
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

29. An Exposed Brick Wall

Crossover der Stile und Epochen - Umbau einer alten Reiterkaserne, Wahl GmbH Wahl GmbH Eclectic style kitchen
Wahl GmbH

Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH

Its attributions are of the most varied: from decorative resources to elements to delimit spaces, passing through simple dividing walls but, considering its aesthetic component, the brick walls seen add up to another attribution, and they can become a perfect exhibitor of the charm of the interior design of your home.

30. Different types of natural stone combined will give your walls an air full of elegance

Villa B. (Cervo, Liguria), Studio Rossi + Secco Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

31. A living room with stone walls remains the most rustic combined with other elements such as wooden beams or a fireplace

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Industrial style living room
guido anacker photographie

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

32. Natural wraparound stone

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects Pini&Sträuli Architects Modern living room
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

Each of the walls of this attractive apartment are covered in natural stone. Contrary to what it may seem, the choice of this lining confers on the space a unique character that envelops, offering a cozy and intimate atmosphere.

33. Combination of materials

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling, MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling

MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design
MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design

There are recipes that can guarantee you a safe success. In this case, the natural stone wall is combined with pink granite floors, two ingredients with which the decoration is worthy of the best 'menus'.

34. The brick as part of the eclectic decoration of this loft, generates a contemporary and very personal atmosphere

Ex Pollaio a Torino, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Eclectic
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

35. The charm of natural stone

Locanda di Doris, CASABELLA CASABELLA Minimalist dining room
CASABELLA

CASABELLA
CASABELLA
CASABELLA

Whether on one wall, two or ten, the charm of natural stone walls is undeniable. If you are one of those who bets on flooding their home with character and personality, do not forget to consider the possibility of placing a brick or stone wall for a sensational effect.

We hope you've gathered some helpful ideas here. For more inspiration, have a look at how to cut a brick wall opening.

A lavish modern residence rooted in tradition in New Delhi
Which stone and brick wall ideas do you like the most? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


