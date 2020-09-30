Your browser is out-of-date.

10 beautiful pictures of small drawing rooms for Indian homes

Krsna Mehta wallcoverings, Wall Art Private Limited Wall Art Private Limited Classic style walls & floors Silver/Gold Amber/Gold
During 16th century, the word drawing room was coined from the term withdrawing room. The withdrawing room was the room to which the guest and the host could ‘withdraw’ for socializing and entertainment. During 19th century when the space shrunk and the houses became smaller in size, the drawing room became the living room. It is the social area of the house where we entertain our guest. It is also the room where family get together to wind up their day, enjoy some television time or just to relax together.

The drawing room should be welcoming, well designed, comfortable and stylish enough to reflect your personality. All these come from furniture, lighting, curtains, wall decoration, etc…  The interior designers of Homify are here to inspire and impress you. Have a look!

1. Lounging in style

Living Area homify Asian style living room
homify

Living Area

homify
homify
homify

Make the optimum use of the length of the long drawing room. The translucent partition screen, the reflective glass wall, the colourful wall on the opposite, the motifs on the ceiling and a beautiful chandelier; it is sophisticated and amazing.

2. Reflection

homify Modern living room MDF Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

The delicate colour of the curtains and sofa goes well with the texture on the wall. The four paintings are the mirror image of each other. The style quotient of the drawing room is doubled by the large mirror on the wall that simply reflects the beauty and gives a depth to the room.

3. Colour of life

Krsna mehta designer wallcoverings Wall Art Private Limited Classic style walls & floors Silver/Gold Amber/Gold
Wall Art Private Limited

Krsna mehta designer wallcoverings

Wall Art Private Limited
Wall Art Private Limited
Wall Art Private Limited

Spread the colour of joy and show your true Indian spirit in your drawing room. How? Just take a clue from here and colour your world. Scroll down to explore some more interesting images of drawing room.

4. Buddha on my wall

The Apartments, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Modern living room
The Mystique Interiors

The Apartments

The Mystique Interiors
The Mystique Interiors
The Mystique Interiors

It’s a masterpiece on the wall. And if the wall itself is a masterpiece then the rest of the drawing room decoration should be made to seamlessly complement it. It’s marvelous!

5. Elegantly modern

SNN Raj Serenity, 2 BHK - Mr. Deepak, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Tropical style living room
DECOR DREAMS

SNN Raj Serenity, 2 BHK—Mr. Deepak

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The calm colour of the room immediately sets the mood for a relaxing evening. The light colour also makes the room look larger. Keep it minimal and breathe in the openness of the space. I like the lamp stand fixed on the wall in the corner. It is a great way to decorate the empty corner of the living room. Isn't it ?

6. Accessories

Nahata Residence., In-situ Design In-situ Design Modern living room
In-situ Design

Nahata Residence.

In-situ Design
In-situ Design
In-situ Design

Accessorize the drawing room creatively to get an astonished admiration from your guests every time they visit your home. The 3-D wall painting is amazing and the chandelier hanging in the corner will leave you mesmerized.


7. The black and white era

living room NCA naresh chandwani & associates Modern living room Wood-Plastic Composite White Picture frame,Property,Furniture,Decoration,Couch,Television,Comfort,Interior design,Building,Lighting
NCA naresh chandwani &amp; associates

living room

NCA naresh chandwani & associates
NCA naresh chandwani &amp; associates
NCA naresh chandwani & associates

The charm of black and white era can never go out of fashion, and will always look attractive and appealing. The corner has been well taken by the curvy L-shaped sofa. The scintillating painting on the wall is sufficient to sparkle the room. 

8. Colour coordination

Penthouse 401, Saar Interior Design Saar Interior Design Eclectic style living room Multicolored interiordesign,Interiors,interiordecorators,residential interior,penthouseinvadodara
Saar Interior Design

Penthouse 401

Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design

A well coordinated room radiates a positive vibe and will fascinate the guests. A bright colour carpet surrounded by the subtle colour all around with a splash of lively sparkle in the form of cushions and a painting on the textured wall, can surely add charm to any kind of interior design for drawing room.

9. The depth of comfort

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

From ceiling to carpet, everything here is conspiring to give depth to the small drawing room to make it feel larger. Add a work of art in your drawing room and see how it fashionably elevates the entire décor of the room. The stack side table is marvellous. It’s perfect!

10. Simple living

Penthouse, Artistic Design Works Artistic Design Works Modern media room Property,Couch,Furniture,Plant,Comfort,Decoration,Houseplant,Flooring,Living room,Architecture
Artistic Design Works

Penthouse

Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works

An elegantly deigned sofa set, a classic center table, soft colours on the wall and colours thrown in the form of cushions and a vibrant seat. The simplicity of this room is captivating. The balcony has been taken in the room to add extra space in the simple living.

For more amazing living room ideas, click here

More Ideas

Living Room Ansa Interiors Rustic style living room living room interiors, living room interior design delhi
Ansa Interiors

Living Room

Ansa Interiors
Ansa Interiors
Ansa Interiors

This rustic creation radiates an old-world charm, while emphasizing on the elements of simplicity and elegance. Its raw and blemished stone wall takes the center stage and adds a natural warmth to make the entire space even more inviting. In addition, the colours of the ceiling, walls, floor tiles and furniture, perfectly blend with each other and create a homogenous living room interior. The turquoise cushions offer the much-needed colourful spark to the otherwise muted colour palette. Also, the two backlit panels elevate the décor and provide adequate space for placing collectibles.

Living room, HC Designs Modern living room Wood Beige Luxury, Living area , Dining Area, Beige conceptual Design, Modern Living room, Minimalist
HC Designs

Living room,

HC Designs
HC Designs
HC Designs

This extravagantly designed living room exudes a luxe feel. Dominated with white and beige, this drawing room interior design creates a calming and relaxing ambience. Additionally, the beautiful lighting fixtures contribute to the alluring décor and produce a soft light. Here, the interior architects have also incorporated a tray ceiling to create a visual depth and to lend a dramatic architectural appeal. Moreover, the poles covered in wood textured tiles perfectly contrast with the monochromatic surroundings and add a hint of modern rusticity. 

Which of these will become your living room? We are waiting to hear from you.


