10 beautiful pictures of small drawing rooms for Indian homes

During 16th century, the word drawing room was coined from the term withdrawing room. The withdrawing room was the room to which the guest and the host could ‘withdraw’ for socializing and entertainment. During 19th century when the space shrunk and the houses became smaller in size, the drawing room became the living room. It is the social area of the house where we entertain our guest. It is also the room where family get together to wind up their day, enjoy some television time or just to relax together.

The drawing room should be welcoming, well designed, comfortable and stylish enough to reflect your personality. All these come from furniture, lighting, curtains, wall decoration, etc…