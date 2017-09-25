A beautiful 2bhk home in Bangalore

When you want your home to be anything but ordinary, there is nothing like pop art to add that element of fun and unpredictability. Unexpected bursts of colour, quirky furniture and a vibrant vibe is what makes this 2BHK in Bangalore, designed by Space trend, Interior Architects, stand out. It is a compact apartment with an unconventional layout where every surface and every little detail spells the home owner’s upbeat approach to life. Nothing like a peppy home to keep the spirits high!
This home which sports vivid splashes of yellow is anything but mellow! The concept of the entire apartment is to keep things bright and cheerful. The living room has trendy white sofas with a modern coffee table and a single yellow recliner. The cushions also sport the yellow theme. The TV unit is compact and does not overpower the room.
This stylish accent wall is the focal point of the kitchen-cum-dining area. A quirky chandelier adds to the fun quotient while the bright splashes of yellow in the chairs, the kitchen cabinet and the modern art on the wall livens up the space without going over the top. Balance is achieved with the sober wall colours and the solid table top.
The open kitchen scheme of the apartment broadens the living area which runs into the kitchen and dining area. The colour pattern of the pop art wall and the dining chairs is reflected in the kitchen cabinets. It is worthwhile to note that the focus on design and colour does not detract from the functionality of the kitchen which has ample storage space and a sleek hob and chimney.
The way to achieve balance when using bright colours and poster art is to keep the surroundings neutral. And that is exactly what the brown cabinets and plain tiles of the kitchen is meant to achieve.
In an apartment like this, it is only natural to wonder about the decor in the private areas but here the bedroom, unlike the living area is simple and formal. A striped wall paper gives it a sophisticated charm. The simple lampshade in the centre has an old world feel. The cabinets and shelf on the wall sport a unique design.
The second bedroom is kept pristine in white with the wood paneling on the wardrobe and the wall being the only highlight element. A photo frame cluster is seen that adds the personal touch. A warm rug brightens up the room.
If you like this home tour, you are sure to like this one too. Read 10 Vastu Shastra tips to keep bad energies from your home