A beautiful and luxurious Ghaziabad home

Luxury will get redefined with this spacious Ghaziabad residence we will explore today. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at The Design Code, this home is replete with lavish furniture, elegant lighting, classy decor and the best of materials that money can buy. The family has two young daughters who have charming and dreamy bedrooms to themselves. And the spacious bathrooms take rejuvenation to a different level altogether. The colour palette is neutral in most spaces, though different shades of pink dominate the girls’ rooms for feminine elegance.
Ornate golden detailing on tables and the wall panel make the living area luxurious. Gleaming marble flooring, a stylish rug, pink and yellow cushions on comfy couches and a stunning chaise lounge add to the regal appeal.
Browns, greys and creams make for a very sober and warm atmosphere in the expansive media room. The white furniture is very contemporary, and the lighting is magical. The chandelier, abstract artworks and the proportions of the room come together for a lavish aura.
Smooth and dark wooden shelves filled with books and stone-lined walls make for a very earthy impression in the library. The furniture is chic and cosy, while the lamps and decor accents are arty. Large glass windows bring in ample sunlight during daytime.
Different shades of grey and elegant lamps make for a very sophisticated ambiance in this study room. Classy inbuilt shelves, an animal print rug and a cosy green chair and footstool complete the look here.
Classy chairs in pastel blue and luxurious brown and silver wall cladding make the dining space very special. The bright yellow artwork is a stunner, and a sleek glass panel keeps this space separate from the kitchen very aesthetically. Rendered completely in white, the kitchen looks bright and shiny.
Vintage style plaid wallpaper, charming pink drapes, a lavish white bed and pretty lamps make this spacious girl’s bedroom a sight for sore eyes. The beautiful carpet, the cosy green armchair and the quaint study station in the corner are other attractions.
The other daughter also has a luxurious and dreamy bedroom complete with a majestic bed, soft textiles, quaint study station and a lovely mural. The lighting is soft and the pink and white colour palette is just adorable.
Sleek and simple lines, soft cream and white hues, trendy fixtures and stylish lighting make this bathroom look spacious and soothing. There is ample space to store toiletries and the long mirror is a luxurious touch.
This large and gorgeously appointed bathroom is indeed fit for royalty. Superior quality marble, the beautiful floral wallpaper, soft golden lighting and the stunning bathtub make this space a dream come true. The vanity is opulent in black and gold and complements the stately black doors nicely,
A single bright red wall decor shaped like lips transforms this otherwise sober grey bathroom magically! The WC is very stylish and its shape is complemented by the sleek mirror and wall-mounted sink unit.
