A classy home with perfect lighting in Bangalore

homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Lights don’t just illuminate – they also add a sparkle to the home and the lives of the people who live there. In this apartment in Magnification, proudly owned by Mr Vipin and designed to perfection by Bonito Designs, Interior Designers in Bangalore, lights form a core theme. They highlight and add sheen, create mellow shadows and private nooks – all within a spacious interior dominated by the colour white.

Tiled accent wall

Living Room (TV Panel)
The tiled and textured accent wall forms an apt framework for the entertainment system. Here too concealed lights and spotlights work their magic. The foyer, subtly divided from the living area with a step design wooden cabinet is also seen.

Bright and magnificent living room

Living and Dining Room
White walls, white marble flooring and a plethora of white lights create a pristine haven for the family to relax in and welcome guests. The false ceiling in white wood with ample cove lighting is the highlight of the space.

Plush seating

Couch in the Living Room
The luxurious white sofa is sleek and inviting. The false ceiling with the cove lighting brightens up the space.

Vintage pooja area

Pooja Unit
The pooja cabinet is in a vintage design with wood and brass fittings. But glass and mirrors add dimension to the area while lighting is also used to huge advantage to create an illusion of space and light. Traditional artwork on the walls sets this space apart as an area for prayer and calm.

Spacious white kitchen

Modular Kitchen
The open kitchen that runs into the dining area is quite spacious and the sense of space is heightened by the use of white counter tops and flooring. The dark laminate cabinets are a nice contrast. Ample storage is provided by the use of overhead as well as below-the-counter drawers and cabinets.

Formal and informal dining areas

Living and Dinning Room
A small coffee table for intimate family breakfasts forms a division between the kitchen and the formal dining space. The table top in patterned marble suits the white theme followed throughout the house. The white leather chairs are quite trendy in design.


Glamorous crockery unit

Living Room Decor
Adjacent to the dining area is a crockery unit that has wood and patterned glass fittings. An eye catching curio adorns the pride of place on the cabinet. Spotlights fitted in the wooden cabinet add a glow to the space.

Well lit bedroom

Guest Bedroom
False ceilings and lights form the highlights in this minimalistic bedroom. The wardrobe is fully outfitted with mirrors that not only expands the dimensions of the room, it also gives it a unique look and feel. The bed and side table are in light coloured plywood and a single rich picture frame adds character to the room.

Creating a dream atmosphere with cove lighting

Bedroom
This night view of the second bedroom uses the cove lighting to best advantage. It brings out a fantasy element to the room. The bed has an elaborate headboard which also doubles as a curio shelf

If you like this home tour, you are sure to like this one too. Read - A gorgeous and comfortable penthouse in Pune

14 amazing ideas to decorate your bedroom wall
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


