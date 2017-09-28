A bright and trendy home in Ghaziabad

Colours have a major role to play in our lives, and this home in Ghaziabad shows what bright and lively colours can do to inspire you! This residence boasts of many stylish spaces and nooks for socialising, and each one has its own personality. Pops of green, blue, red and yellow liven up the interiors here and there, while trendy furnishing and modern lights add to the comfort factor. Smart storage solutions and creative accents are other highlights of the property. Even the bathrooms are grand and unique. The interior designers and decorators at The Design Code have truly done a brilliant job!
Red and green stools and a vivid yellow armchair make the family room lively and attractive. A beautiful chandelier, smooth walls and mellow lighting make the ambiance very relaxing.
The open plan living area merges with the dining seamlessly in this modern home. We love how the inbuilt bookshelf accommodates the slope of the ceiling, while the bright blue wall above the fireplace is a unique touch. An artwork in between the windows, a cosy couch with many cushions and a bright yellow armchair complete the look here. The dining arrangement is stark but stylish and rendered in light wood to complement the bright green rug under it.
Stylish red chairs, a tall and trendy storage unit for books, bright white walls and artistic screens make this study unique and charming. The table is also striking.
A stylish wood and steel table set up against a wall decked with monochrome photos make this casual meeting spot very appealing. The white chairs with wooden legs allow comfy seating while friends enjoy drinks together, and the snazzy black lamps lend a bold touch.
Inspired by life on the sea, this boy’s bedroom boasts of lively wallpaper with sailboats, blue and white bedding, and a bold red and white striped rug. The nautical colours and the playful bunk bed add to the cheerful spirit here.
Green and white striped wallpaper, a trendy study station and a bunk bed with ample storage space underneath make this spacious bedroom perfect for a little boy who loves to explore the sky! The telescope makes it evident after all!
A couple of trendy white sofas, charming lamps and brick-lined walls make for a very earthy and refreshing ambiance to enjoy teas here. A long array of windows brings in tons of sunlight for a bright and happy feel.
The idle spot right next to the staircase has been used to accommodate a sleek wall-mounted shelf and a large vibrant painting. What an artistic use of space!
Smooth beige marble walls, geometric tiles on the floor, a lavish bathtub and a stunning chandelier make this bathroom a rejuvenation heaven. The double sink unit with a large mirror also looks beautiful.
The abstract black and white tiles on the floor of this bathroom lend it a unique and sharp look. A large window floods the space with sunlight while modern sanitary wares and a large mirror offer maximum comfort.
