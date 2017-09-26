A modern and luxurious residence in Ghaziabad

Who doesn’t want a home that combines luxury and contemporary attitude seamlessly? This Ghaziabad residence is a perfect example of that. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at The Design Code, this abode is a combination of trendy furniture, elegant colours, sleek designs, and soothing lighting. A hint of brightness jazzes up the kitchen, while the bathrooms promise luxurious rejuvenation. Practical storage units and smart utilisation of space add to the attraction here.
The marble TV unit in beige is an earthy touch in the living area, and is lit elegantly. The nest of white shelves right next to it is also attractive.
The living space is a classy blend of greys and whites, with modern lighting bathing it in a relaxed aura. Modern furniture, a chic chandelier, plump pastel cushions, and a single artwork make this room inviting and comfy.
A curved and smooth TV unit and ultramodern seating make this media room extremely inviting. Soft cushions add to the comfort factor, while the black and white artwork lends personality here.
Wood and white make for a very modern colour combination in this longish study. Wall-mounted shelves on the left and an inbuilt unit for books and journals on the right make smart use of space here. Sliding glass doors keep this room separate from the rest of the home, yet enhance visual openness.
Gleaming marble flooring, stately furniture and a massive inbuilt cabinet for wines make this dining room exclusive. The lighting is calm and relaxing for cosy mealtimes.
Bright red chairs and some artworks add lots of pizzazz to this spacious kitchen. Smooth and glossy cabinets in dark grey take care of all storage needs, while ultramodern appliances make culinary chores a cakewalk. A tall window brings in ample sunlight and offers a green view here.
The daughter’s bedroom wows with a luxurious bed furnished cosily, elegant drapes and mellow lighting. There is ample space to move around and the abundance of white make this room very restful.
Sleek wooden elements make this large bathroom warm and refreshing. Soothing lights, trendy fixtures, a long mirror, a stunning side table, and a beautiful abstract painting are the highlights here.
Mellow golden lighting make this simple yet modern bathroom a very rejuvenating space. Sleek lines, contemporary sanitary wares, and mosaic wall cladding behind the mirror add to the appeal.
This bathroom is not very large but smartly planned to accommodate a stylish WC, a modern shower stall and a trendy sink unit comfortably. The lavish use of cream marble make it look spacious and bright.
