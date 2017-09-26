A beautiful and elegant home in Hyderabad

This gorgeous green corner in the balcony is a sight for sore eyes! The lush plant has a backdrop of a stylish rustic slate wall fitted with a trendy mosaic. The cute lamp hanging from above is an excellent choice to match the rustic ambience of this little haven. What an ideal space for relaxation. The innovative merging of creative artwork with neutral colours and contemporary designs has resulted in the creation a beautiful modern residence by the professional team at Creative House.

