10 pictures of breath-taking bathrooms designed by Delhi architects

The bathroom is perhaps the most underrated and neglected space in a house. We plan the decor for the living spaces with enthusiasm but how often do we give similar thought and care to designing the bathroom? The bathroom is that important space where we have complete privacy and wash away our cares. With a bit of planning, the bathroom can be as stunning an area as any other part of the house. With this in mind, today we’re going to look at 10 gorgeous bathrooms designed by the interior designers and decorators at The Design Code in Ghaziabad. Let’s take the tour!
From the cozy chair before the beautiful mirror at the dressing table to the stylish washbasins with the imposing mirror to the gorgeous bathtub with a chandelier above – this is opulent bathing at its best!
The rustic chic of this bathroom is undeniable! Different textures of grey are teamed with intriguingly designed washbasins and sanitary ware and enhanced with a colourful accent feature.
A trendy affair in shades of brown, this warm-hued bathroom is a medley of geometrical designs. The eye-catching floor tiles add a lively look to the simple elegance of the sanitary ware. The large mirror looks impressive and enhances the sense of space.
This trendy bathroom has a striking brown and grey decor that teams perfectly with contemporary sanitary ware, cut work panels and an intriguing arrangement in a vase. The shower cubicle is a smart modern affair.
The beautiful ornate frames of the mirrors and the chic lamps lend a vintage appeal to this classy bathroom. Glass panels help maintain a sense of spaciousness.
The predominantly white and black décor lends a striking monochromatic theme to this stylish bathroom. The ambience is warmed by subtle beige hues and dramatic mirrors add pizzazz.
The wooden panels and furniture, scattered plants and warm tiles all combine for a lovely rustic effect. The trendy mirrors add a dollop of modern style.
The elegant chandeliers, classy floor and stylish sanitary ware come together with an aura of luxurious refinement. Glass panels are used as partitions, keeping the shower and toilet areas separate while creating a sense of space.
Can there be anything more sophisticated than a white décor? Tempered with notes of grey and beautified with a classic pattern on the wall behind the mirror, this bathroom is the epitome of elegance. The vases of white flowers add to the pristine loveliness of the space.
A simple white decor teamed with stylish furniture, elegant fittings and an accent wall makes for an ideal minimalist bathroom.These 10 bathrooms provide loads of inspiration for making your bathroom a stylish and comfortable space.
