7 ideas for bathroom wall coverings

Renovating tiled bathrooms is one of the biggest headaches that one can experience. On one hand, you should consider the typical characteristics of the room, especially the fact that it has more humidity than any other part of the house. Additionally, it is usually smaller than other rooms. Nevertheless, you need to make the most of the limited space. These reasons, among others, make the task of creating a dream bathroom, which perfectly blends functionality with aesthetics, seem an impossible mission.
But, don’t throw in the towel just yet. At homify, we don’t want you to despair, and that is why we want to give you some ideas for choosing the wall covering in your new bathroom. We are sure that you have classic tiling in mind, and this isn’t surprising, since tiles are the most popular choice when it comes to bathroom wall coverings. However, they are not the only option If you are looking for original coatings for your bathroom, here are several ideas that will help you to see things more clearly.
We said it before. Tiling never goes out of style, and it is one of the best options for bathroom wall coverings, since the ceramic is a perfect material for the conditions in these rooms as it is resistant to changes in temperature and can also withstand humidity and steam without any problem. Easy to maintain, tiles offer us the choice of a thousand and one combinations that range from more classic options to much more progressive and modern ones.
This bathroom without windows is still very cheerful and bright, thanks to the colourful combination of tiles. It presents a fun and nice idea for an unconventional bathroom.
Many are still reluctant to use wall paper in bathrooms, as they believe that it does not handle moisture well. However, the vinyl wallpaper that is produced today is resistant to humidity and an option commonly used in recent times by the interior architects for bathroom walls without tiles. Its installation is very simple, and even if we want to keep the old tiles on the wall without removing them, all we need to do is to cover the joints and paste the wallpaper over. No one will know what was below the surface before.
Wallpaper gives us many options and is perfect for all styles. In this image, floral printed wall paper gives a country-like and cheerful touch to this small, professionally-designed bathroom.
Wooden walls in the bathroom are surprising, and maybe even a bit shocking to some. However, the idea is not so new if we think about the classic covering of saunas and spas. A wooden wall in our bathroom will bring a warm touch, which is an important aspect for the room. Of course, it’s better to choose tropical woods, such as teak that can withstand steam and moisture. In addition, we cannot forget that wood requires continuous maintenance. It’s a good idea to apply a polyurethane protection on wood, especially if you are using it to build shower walls without tiles.
One of the most fashionable alternatives for bathroom wall coverings is polished cement. It is a perfect material for these types of rooms, thanks to its impermeable and adhesive properties. Additionally, since it has no joints, it doesn’t have the problem of dirt accumulation between the grooves, and maintaining it is very simple. Although we associate polished cement with the modern and industrial styles, the truth is that it is a very versatile material that comes in a variety of finishes and colours.
The bathroom walls we see in this image are coated with polished cement. However, it doesn’t deviate from the classic style that we see in some of the other elements in the room such as the lamp that is reflected in the mirror and the entrance door. It presents a mixture of new and old, which is very attractive.
Painting can be a simple option for coating the walls of the bathroom. Currently, several types of paint have been created specially for bathrooms, with waterproof finish and fast-drying properties. As an option for bathroom walls without tiles, these types of paint are more resistant to moisture than traditional ones, since they create a barrier against water and prevent it from penetrating the surface and causing mould to grow.
This option is pricey. If you want to use stone as bathroom wall coverings, you should be aware that it can prove costly. Once you have decided that your budget can accommodate stone coating, you will be pleased with the elegant finish that it creates. Depending on the style that you choose, you can use marble (for sophistication), or slate or limestone for a rustic finish.
Of course, if you love the effect of the stone but do not want to spend too much money, you can always look for alternatives, such as stone panelling. It is cheaper and comes with natural finishes, making it an alternative for those with tight budgets.
We left this for the end as it might not convince everyone, but we could not omit it from our list. Brick is not the most common among bathroom wall coverings. Due to its a rough surface, maintenance is complicated and care must be taken to prevent it from accumulating dust and mould. Exposed-brick interiors are the trend, making it impossible not to resist showing this example. Perhaps, it can be a very attractive option for powder rooms or guest bathrooms.
